Which Is Your Favorite Jennifer Lopez Movie? Vote!

Two decades after rising to fame with the leading role in Selena, Jennifer Lopez is back demonstrating her cinematic rallying power with the action thriller The Mother, which premiered May 12 on Netflix. The movie has led the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks, with more than 94 million hours viewed globally to date. According to Variety, it’s the platform’s most successful debut of 2023 so far.

Parallel to her musical career, the New York-born superstar of Puerto Rican descent has had a prolific career as an actress, starring in more than 30 films in a variety of genres and roles, but mostly in romantic comedies.

From a wedding planner who falls in love with a man who happens to be her next client in The Wedding Planner, to a maid who falls for a famous politician in Maid in Manhattan, or the not-so-naive daughter-in-law who confronts her mother-in-law before the wedding in Monster-in-Law, J. Lo has become an icon of the rom-com, and these aforementioned titles are some of her most memorable.

In terms of suspense and drama, she played a mother who takes on her ex-husband in a fight for her and her daughter’s lives in Enough; the part of Puchi, Héctor Lavoe’s wife in El Cantante, the biographical film starring Marc Anthony; and Ramona Vega in Hustlers, about a group of former strip club employees who come together to give their clients a taste of their own medicine.

The multifaceted “Diva del Bronx” has acted in biographical, animated, action, drama and thriller pics, as well as romantic comedies. With so many Jennifer Lopez movies to choose from, which is your favorite? Vote in our survey below: