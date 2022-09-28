Children of Jenni Rivera Reveal Details on Her Upcoming Album at 2022 Latin Music Week

More Jenni Rivera music is coming soon.

Guests at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Tuesday (Sept. 27) got the exclusive when Chiquis, Jacqie, Mike, Jenicka, and Johnny Rivera formed part of the panel, “Children of Jenni Rivera presented by Amazon Music”.

Moderated by Billboard Latin senior writer Griselda Flores, the five siblings opened up in a once-in-a-lifetime conversation about their mother’s legacy and new, soon-to-be-released music that will be produced by Sergio Lizarraga.

“My mom was very picky with musical arrangements,” Johnny said of why Lizarraga was the perfect hitmaker to helm the project. “She loved la banda sinolasense and Sergio’s a master of that. He was able to maintain her essence not only in her voice but also in the music.”

As of now, the untitled album will include 11 tracks and is slated to be released on Dec. 9. While some singles have already been released, Chiquis assures that fans will be pleasantly surprised.

During the heartfelt panel, the Rivera family shared a preview of “Mision Cumplida,” Jenni’s next single to release posthumously. According to Johnny, who is at the forefront of the musical production, the single was composed in 2008 but it was until this year in January that they found out their mother actually recorded it. “It feels like everything is coming into place,” Jacqie described.

“[This song] is a confirmation that the timing of God is perfect and my mom is still here with us,” Chiquis added.

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme, and many more.

The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.