Jay Wheeler & Zhamira Zambrano Are Married: See the Sweet Post

Puerto Rican artist Jay Wheeler and Venezuelan newcomer Zhamira Zambrano tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony on Wednesday.

Wheeler shared the exciting news on his social media with a video of his wife dressed in a baby blue gown and singing “Dicelo,” the collaborative heartfelt track they released in August. “I got married! I got married to the best woman on earth,” he’s heard saying in the background.

The newlywed couple met at the East Hotel in Miami and made their relationship Instagram official in February. Zambrano, who competed in the sophomore season of Univision’s La Banda, later made a cameo on Wheeler’s official music video for “EaZt.” “I imagine you already know to whom I dedicate this song. Zhamira, I’m so fortunate to have you,” he wrote in the caption.

The lovebirds have since shared tons of sweet moments on social media, including when La Voz Romantica proposed to Zambrano at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in October. “She said yes,” he captioned the post on social media. Waiting for the Venezuelan artist onstage was a towering cake decorated with photos of them together, red roses and sunflowers, a big sign that said “Marry Me” and Wheeler dressed in a dinosaur costume.

Wheeler’s big day comes nearly four months after he earned his first top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart with Emociones (Linked/Dynamic/EMPIRE), on the Sept. 3-dated ranking. The album marked his fourth chart visit, three of which he achieved in 2022. His previous high came with El Amor y Yo when it debuted and peaked at No. 13 on the Feb. 26-dated survey.

See Wheeler’s adorable wedding announcement below: