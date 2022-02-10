Jay Wheeler Goes to the Moon and Beyond to Find Love in ‘EaZt’ Video: Watch It Here First

A month after Jay Wheeler released his new single “EaZt” comes the music video, premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (Feb. 10).

The Puerto Rican artist is accompanied by a soft piano and other instruments as his melodious voice takes center stage in this stripped-down, romantic ballad. With lyrics such as “I fell in love in such little time” and “I hope what we have never ends,” Wheeler opens up about finding real love.

“My favorite melody is your voice,” he sings in the chorus. “Without realizing we were in the same tone. You were with Cupid when he struck me.”

The conceptual music video, directed by Webster Millan Torres, shows Wheeler dressed as an astronaut as he performs the heartfelt song in an outer space setting.

“EaZt” comes on the heels of Wheeler making his relationship with rising Venezuelan artist Zhamira Zambrano Instagram official. In the music video, Zambrano, who competed on the sophomore season of Univision’s La Banda, makes a cameo at the very end. “I imagine you already know who I dedicate this song to. Zhamira, I’m so fortunate to have you,” he wrote in the caption.

The single is part of Wheeler’s new album, El Amor y Yo, out just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“This is the album that I always wanted to work on,” Wheeler said in a statement. “It’s an escape to create the music that I really like to do, my essence, the one that made known. I think that on this album I shared everything that ever happened to me in past relationships, laughter, tears, a little of everything. It is an album that I worked with so much love for my fans, who are my family.”

Watch the video for “EaZt” first on Billboard, below: