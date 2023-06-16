Jack Daniel’s Brought Tainy’s Four-Act Showcase to Brooklyn for a Thrilling 75-minute Spectacle

Hints of the vibrant blue and red five-striped banner, distinguished by its lone star across its triangle — the proud flag of Puerto Rico – sweeps the New York landscape – boldly flaunted on cars, window sills, or the occasional apparel, on any given day. For the last 65 years in New York, Boricuan pride has been set into overdrive on the second Sunday of June to celebrate the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. The gathering stretches across Manhattan, with celebrations also spreading neighborhoods across the five boroughs.

On the eve of this unofficial holiday, Latin music lovers lined up outside Brooklyn Steel music venue. The warehouse would be the meeting ground for fans, some unified with flags, excited to enjoy an electrifying four-act evening with the Grammy-winning producer and fellow Boricua, Marco “Tainy” Masís.

June 10th, 2023; Tainy performs at Brooklyn Steel presented by Jack Daniel’s (Brandon Todd/Billboard) Brandon Todd/Billboard

Jack Daniel’s Presenta, the powerhouse series behind the three-leg residency with the world renowned Puerto Rican producer covering Los Angeles (February 2023), Miami (May 2023), and now, New York (June 2023), honors trailblazers and hitmakers across the Latin music genre by connecting artists and their fans across the United States.

With a wide offering of chilled Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey cocktails, fans unified around an exclusive evening, up-close-and-personal, with the Grammy-winning producer.

Tainy, having worked with Bad Bunny, Cardi B, and J Balvin, has been credited amongst those responsible for Latin music’s mainstream appeal.

Before Tainy took the stage a little after midnight, Bembona, New York’s fiery Puerto Rican-Panamanian DJ, entertained the eagerly waiting crowd, rotating hit after hit interlaced with her hyped ad-libs.

The crowd, eager to experience the magic that awaited them, erupted in excitement once the enigmatic producer stepped foot into his affixed LED cube on stage. For the next 75 minutes, fans were taken on a carefully curated four-act sonic journey: Order, Chaos, Evolution, and Freedom. Each act of the night topped the previous, with a sprinkle of his most popular tracks from his successful catalog, captivating visuals, and pyrotechnics.

Tainy’s four-act set left an indelible mark on the audience, who danced, sang, and celebrated the night away, thanks to Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Learn more about Tainy’s upcoming album, DATA, set to release on 6/29 HERE

