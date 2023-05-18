J Balvin Shows Off His Speed to Vin Diesel in ‘Toretto’ Music Video

Colombian star J Balvin is going full speed in the music video for “Toretto,” which is part of the Fast X soundtrack. The three-minute clip starts off with Balvin receiving a set of keys from a man who doesn’t appear on screen, but his deep and hoarse voice gives him away.

“Let me show you how I ride,” the hitmaker tells Vin Diesel. “Buckle up,” the action star responds. “Watch me,” Balvin says before taking off for a ride.

At the end of his drive, the artist boasts to Diesel, “Told you I’m good!” Responds the impressed actor, “Not bad!”

According to a press release, in “Toretto,” Diesel makes his first music video appearance in the 22-year-spanning Fast & Furious films. The video pays homage to the franchise’s history and affinity for cars, speed and family bonds. Balvin’s fast-paced track is part of the soundtrack for Fast X, the tenth film of the series, which is set to arrive in theaters Friday, May 19.

The Fast X soundtrack includes songs by other artists such as Maria Becerra, Myke Towers, Ludmilla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Jimin of BTS, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa. The soundtrack will also be available May 19 via Artist Partner Group.

Most recently, Balvin — who in total has 35 top 10 hits on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart — officially joined Roc Nation as a management client, where he will be overseen directly by Jay Brown and Chris Knight. Over the summer, he’ll kick off a series of European tour dates, mostly festivals, beginning with a June 24 performance at the Solydays festival in Paris. You can see the dates here.

Watch J Balvin show Vin Diesel what he’s got in the “Toretto” video above.