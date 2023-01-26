×
Here’s Your First Look Inside J Balvin’s Futuristic VR Concert: Exclusive

The state-of-the-art spectacle is produced by Meta and iHeartRadio.

J Balvin
J Balvin Courtesy Photo

Meta and iHeartRadio have partnered to bring to life “J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience,” Billboard can exclusively announce Thursday (Jan. 26). 

Created specifically for VR, the 180-degree concert experience will offer state-of-the-art visuals and performances such as a custom-built lighted stage, seven backup dancers and J Balvin strapped to a 15-foot robotic arm that moves to the beat of the music. The Colombian artist will perform 17 of his biggest hits, including  “La Canción,” I Like It” and “Mi Gente,” all of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. 

“I’m always looking for new and innovative ways to expand access to art and the VR space is one with limitless opportunity,” said Balvin in a press statement. “The whole show has a futuristic vibe including some crazy robotics twice my size. It will be one of my wildest shows ever and I’m grateful to Meta and iHeart for the unique collaboration and the platform to explore my passion for technology in a way that allows my fans to experience my music together in a different way.”

J Balvin
J Balvin Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio

Produced in partnership with iHeartRadio, the “J Balvin Futurum” show — which kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 — is part of the iHeartRadio Concert Series in VR. Balvin joins previous performers such as John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Kim Petras.

To watch the VR concert, fans can subscribe to the event by clicking here. Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro users can watch in Horizon Venues by downloading the app.

