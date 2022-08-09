J Balvin to Headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert Ahead of Bills Vs. Rams Game

J Balvin is set to headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience ahead of the Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Rams game on Sept. 8.

“I got a glimpse of the incredible NFL fandom during the Super Bowl Halftime performance in Miami in 2020,” Balvin said in a press statement. “That year we closed things out with a great game and a massive party. This season, to kick things off, we’re celebrating even harder and getting even louder.”

Related J Balvin Unveils Dates for His Tour of Latin America

Explore Explore J Balvin See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Presented by Verizon, the NFL Kickoff event will take place on at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. Doors to the free and open-to-the-public event will open at noon PT, and Balvin’s performance is slated for 4 p.m. PT.

The full performance will be streamed on NFL.com, the NFL app, and select NFL social media platforms. Parts of J Balvin’s performance will also be televised on NBC and NFL Network’s pregame show coverage.

Additionally, the NFL Kickoff Experience will offer the attendees interactive games, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 56 Super Bowl rings, and more. Registration for free tickets is required via the official website at nfl.com/2022kickoff.

The NFL Kickoff Concert will follow Balvin’s return to the 2022 VMA stage on Aug. 28, where he will perform “Nivel de Perreo” with Colombian newcomer Ryan Castro. This will mark Balvin’s first VMA performance since his 2019 collaboration with Bad Bunny on “Qué Pretendes.” If Balvin — who is a five-time nominee — wins, he’ll become the most-awarded Latin artist in VMA history; he’s currently tied for that distinction with Ricky Martin.