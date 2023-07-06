Here’s How J Balvin Reacted When a Fan Thought He Was Maluma

J Balvin is back on social media after taking a nearly 10-month hiatus, and now that he’s back, he’s shared a real-life fan encounter on TikTok — or rather, “fan” encounter.

In a recent video that he shared with his more than 20 million TikTok followers on Wednesday (July 5), Balvin is seen meeting a gentleman who claims to be his fan. “Who’s this sir?” asks the person recording the video. “Maluma … bien mozo (good looking)” replies the man without hesitation and a big smile on his face. An astonished Balvin just smiles back and says, “Maluma baby… Don Juan!” before taking a photo with his “fan.”

The Colombian artist then captioned the video with “the one who is cute is cute and that’s why they confuse him. Don Juan, they are looking for you.”

The video was backed by Balvin’s comeback single “En Alta” with newcomers Quevedo, Yovngchimi and Omar Courtz. The Hear This Music-produced track is an infectious electro-trap fusion about manifesting nothing but good vibes and being surrounded by positive-minded people.

“Really right now, I’ve been focused on my family,” he told Billboard earlier this year about his break from the internet and creating music. “I left social media to be connected to my reality and to my family. That has taught me a lot — to live more in the present. Obviously, I miss my fans, but when the time is right, I’ll be back.”

Now that he’s back, he’s been spotted hanging out with his colleagues, including his good friend Maluma, who shared the stage with Balvin at his Ibiza concert.

“It’s been more than 10 years without sharing a stage,” Balvin expressed on Instagram after the two performed their 2019 collaborative effort “Que Pena.” “It’s such an honor seeing the big artist you’ve become and even bigger, the person you are. And see how sexy we are, jejeje.”

The Balvin and Maluma bromance goes unnoticed, and it’s easy to see why fans confuse them. See the funny moment below: