J Balvin & Ed Sheeran Bless Fans With 2 New Songs ‘Sigue’ & ‘Forever My Love’: Listen

J Balvin and Ed Sheeran have blessed fans with two brand-new bilingual songs titled “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.”

Marking the first collaborations between the pair, the two-song EP is powered by an uptempo reggaeton dance song, and a stripped-down melancholic ballad with each artist playing their acoustic guitars. Sheeran first dabbled in Latin music with his 2017 “Shape of You” remix featuring Zion & Lennox.

Most recently, the British singer-songwriter practiced his Spanish in Camila Cabello‘s “Bam Bam,” where he mainly sings in English but joins Cabello in the chorus singing “asi es la vida.” This time around, Sheeran shows off his Spanish, singing full verses in Spanish.

Balvin and Sheeran teased their collaboration earlier this week in a joint Instagram post where they shared the story of how they met: at a gym in New York.

“It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognized his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi. We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop,” Sheeran wrote.

He continued, “I was in New York at Christmas for shows so we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so so much more, which you’ll find out about soon. But the first two songs we wrote are ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love,’ and I absolutely love them. He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. Was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it.”

Meanwhile, Balvin said, “Everything good takes time. We had a coffee and spoke about life and there was a dope vibe. We bonded over simple things creating a genuine friendship – we even spoke about what it’s like to be a dad hehe.”