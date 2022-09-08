J Balvin Reclaims His Crown as the Artist With the Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club

J Balvin’s “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video in collaboration with Black Eyed Peas has surpassed 1 billion views, officially making Balvin the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club once again, according to the video platform.

“Ritmo,” which was released Oct. 11, 2019, on YouTube, marks the Colombian artist’s 12th entry as a lead, featured artist or collaborator. Prior to reclaiming the crown this week, Balvin was tied with Justin Bieber with 11 music videos each with a billion views.

In 2016, he became the first Latin urban artist to reach 10 digits with a video on the platform with “Ay Vamos.” He was only the third Latin artist to reach a billion views, following Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando,” featuring Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno, and Romeo Santos’ “Propuesta Indecente,” both in 2014. Balvin also has one of the top five fastest videos to reach the billion-view mark with “Mi Gente,” surpassing the number in 103 days.

“Ritmo” samples Corona’s ’90s hit “Rhythm of the Night,” fusing hip-hop and pop with Balvin’s incendiary and infectious take on reggaeton. The track topped the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Hot Latin Songs charts in 2020, becoming the Peas’ first leader on each ranking and Balvin’s first on the dance chart.

The video, which shows scenes from the Bad Boys for Life movie, now joins the Willy William-assisted “Mi Gente”; “X (Equis)” with Nicky Jam; “Con Altura” with Rosalia; “China” alongside Anuel, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Ozuna; “No Me Conoce (Remix)” with Jhayco and Bad Bunny; “Ay Vamos”; “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny; “Ahora Dice” with Chris Jedi, Ozuna, and Arcangel; the Farruko-assisted “6AM”; and “Safari” featuring Pharrell Williams, BIA, and Sky in the billion-views club.

Watch the “Ritmo” video below: