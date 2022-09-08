J Balvin Reclaims His Crown as the Artist With the Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club

J Balvin’s “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video, in collaboration with Black Eyed Peas, surpassed 1 billion views this week, officially making Balvin the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s coveted Billion Views Club.

“Ritmo” — which was released Oct. 11, 2019, on the video platform — marks the Colombian artist’s 12th entry as a lead, featured artist or collaborator. Prior to reclaiming his crown, Balvin was tied with Justin Bieber with 11 music videos each surpassing 1 billion views.

In 2016, the artist born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin became the first Latin urban artist to reach 10 digits with his “Ay Vamos” video. He was only the third Latin artist of any genre to reach a billion views, following Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando,” featuring Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno, and Romeo Santos’ “Propuesta Indicente,” both in 2014.

“Ritmo” samples Corona’s ’90s smash hit “Rhythm of the Night,” fusing hip-hop and pop with Balvin’s incendiary and infectious take on reggaeton. In 2020, the track topped the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Hot Latin Songs charts, becoming the Peas’ first leader on each ranking and Balvin’s first on the dance chart.

The video, which shows scenes of the Bad Boys for Life movie, joins Balvin’s 10 other billion-view clips: the Willy William-assisted “Mi Gente”; “X (Equis)” with Nicky Jam; “Con Altura” with Rosalía; “China” alongside Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Ozuna; “No Me Conoce (Remix)” with Jhayco and Bad Bunny; “Ay Vamos”; “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny; “Ahora Dice” with Chris Jedi, Ozuna and Arcangel; the Farruko-assisted “6 AM”; and “Safari” featuring Pharrell Williams, BIA and Sky.

