J Balvin & Bad Bunny Tie Ozuna’s Billion Views Club Record on YouTube

The three acts are now the artists with the most videos that have hit the milestone on the platform.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Bad Bunny and J Balvin are seen at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, Calif. Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have each locked in their 13th video entry in YouTube’s Billion Views Club, the video platform announced Wednesday (May 17).

The two stars have now tied the record Ozuna previously held on his own. All three reggaeton acts have become the artists with the most entries in the Billion Views Club as lead, featured artist or collaborator. 

Balvin and Bunny achieved the milestone with their 2017 collaborative effort “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola (If Your Boyfriend Leaves You Alone),” a tropical, groovy, trap fusion with cheeky lyrics that put Bad Bunny on the radar. The vibrant music video, filmed in the captivating landscapes of Puerto Rico, was uploaded to YouTube on March 3, 2017. 

In 2022, J Balvin reclaimed his crown after his Black Eyed Peas-assisted “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video entered the club. He broke the tie he had with Justin Bieber, who currently has 11 titles with more than a billion views. 

Earlier this year, however, Ozuna nabbed the crown notching two new entries with “Síguelo Bailando” and “Diles.” The latter — a collaboration with Bunny, Farruko, Árcangel, and Ñengo Flow, also became Bad Bunny’s 12th entry in the Billion Views Club. 

Ozuna’s next video to hit one billion views will likely be “El Farsante” (977 million views at press time). Balvin’s next contender is “Say My Name” with David Guetta and Bebe Rexha (982 million views). Bad Bunny’s next potential clip to reach the milestone viewership number is his feature on Nacho and Yandel’s “Bailame Remix” (975 million views). 

With the new entry into the Billion Views Club, Balvin is now at No. 37 on YouTube’s Global Top Artists chart, whereas Bad Bunny lands at No. 6. 

Revisit the music video for “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” below:

