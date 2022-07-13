J Balvin Unveils Dates for His Tour of Latin America

Colombian star J Balvin is hitting the road in October for his upcoming tour in Latin America, which will kick off Oct. 5 in Rio de Janeiro.

The “Niño Soñador” singer’s 7-day stint today will make stops in Brazil — which will mark the first time he performs in that country — and other parts of South America such as Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay.

“The Latin American tour will go above and beyond with captivating and colorful performances that seamlessly mirror the beauty and energy of the Latinx people,” a press release reads. It also states that the 37-year-old hitmaker has new music “rolling out” through the summer and fall so concertgoers “can expect to hear both new hits and old favorites.”

Balvin’s Latin America trek announcement comes three months after he officially canceled his U.S. tour back in April citing “production challenges.” The 25-date José tour was slated to kick off April 19.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ‘José’ Tour experience where everyone feels welcome to the party,” Balvin wrote then on his account. “COVID has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour.”

Most recently, J Balvin helped kick off Sueños, the new reggaeton festival in Chicago, during Memorial Day Weekend and also released his new collaborative effort, “Nivel de Perreo“, with emerging Colombian artist Ryan Castro.

See the complete list of dates to Balvin’s tour in Latin America BELOW.

Oct. 5 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Jeunesse Arena

Oct. 8 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Oct. 12 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Antel Arena

Oct. 15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Oct. 21 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Oct. 27 – Lima, Peru – Arena Peru

Oct. 29 – Asunción, Paraguay – Jockey Club