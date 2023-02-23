Ivy Queen Delivers a Reggaeton Master Class at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

Looking like a total goddess in gold, Ivy Queen gave a reggaeton master class at Thursday’s (Feb. 23) Premio Lo Nuestro. Ivy Queen performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Te He Querido Te He Llorado,” “Que Lloren” and “Quiero Bailar,” surrounded by a troupe of women and men dancers.

Following her performance, Ivy Queen received the special Premio Lo Nuestro Legado Musical, making history as the first woman to get that honor.

“Thank you so much,” she said, visibly emotional. “I know what it is to get up without strength. I know what it is to hear someone tell you no, or that a type of music isn’t for you because you have ovaries. But I also heard a voice that told me, ‘don’t give up, Caballota.’ I celebrate this award with those that know me, that make me visible. And like Celia Cruz, an artist that’s inspired me, once said, as long as I breathe and aspire, I take on the role to elevate women with elegance. This is to all women who are filled with courage when they hear my music.”

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World Is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Yatra tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.