Ivy Queen’s Video Evolution, From 1997 to 2022: ‘Yo Quiero Bailar,’ ‘Villana’ & More

In 1997, Ivy Queen dropped the music video for “Pongan Atencion,” where she’s walking the streets of East Harlem in New York, proclaiming in a fierce rap that she’s arrived to change the game. “Pay attention, country, nation, association, the queen has arrived,” she chants.

Since then, the Puerto Rican artist who kicked off her career as part of the all-male collective The Noise in San Juan has released countless music videos over the years, including the clip for her 2003 hit “Yo Quiero Bailar” and the 2010 “La Vida Es Asi,” to name a few. Throughout the years, Ivy has indisputably blessed fans with music videos that flaunt her proud Boricua roots, trendy fashion transformations and even her ability to navigate from reggaetón to ballad to bachata.

As part of Billboard’s “30 Days of Hispanic Heritage Month,” see her music video evolution from her 1997 “Pongan Atencion” to her 2022 “Villana,” below.

Additionally, Ivy is confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, where she will open up about her prolific 25-year career, songwriting process, new music and struggles as the only woman in a genre dominated by men.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, taking place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, will include workshops and panels featuring already-announced artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Chayanne, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Emilia, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Mariah Angeliq, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, Tini, Tokischa and Ugly Primo, with more participants to be announced in coming weeks. To register, visit www.billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

1997 – “Pongan Atencion”

1999 – “In The Zone” feat. Wyclef Jean

2003 – “Yo Quiero Bailar”

2004 – “Quiero Saber”

2007 – “Que Lloren”

2007 – “Te He Querido, Te He Llorado”

2010 – “La Vida Es Asi”

2010 – “Amor Puro”

2012 – “Peligro de Extincion”

2017 – “Sola”

2017 – “El Lobo del Cuento”

2018 – “Por Mi”

2019 – “Llego La Queen”

2020 – “Next”

2022 – “Quien Dijo”

2022 – “Villana”