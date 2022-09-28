5 Takeaways From Ivy Queen’s Empowering Q&A at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week

At Billboard Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Ivy Queen candidly discussed her career, her songwriting and her struggles as the only woman in a genre dominated by men and her new music.

Moderated by Leila Cobo, vp/Latin industry lead, Billboard, see the best takeaways from the Icon Q&A with the Queen of Reggaeton.

On Fashion: “It’s always been important for me. When I started in the industry, everyone criticized my long nails, they called me Freddy Krueger, Edward Scissorhands. Now everyone has them long and I have them short. It was hard to find my identity. I dressed very tomboyish, to feel comfortable in a male-dominated industry. When we grow older, we appreciate our curves more. It was a very drastic change.

On Finding Her Sound: “My own style is made to defend women. It took me time to define my sound. I’ve always loved the reggae movement and everything that was being done in Panama but then I fell in love with rap music because it’s poetry. I can express what I feel.”

On “Te He Querido, Te He Llorado”: “I’ve always been very open and I’ve always sang to love. This song touched my life and the ones of who have deeply fallen in love. It was an overcoming process. Instead of doing something physical to my ex, I grabbed a pen and wrote the song. Music has showed me how to ventilate my feelings and go to bank to get my royalties.”

On Her Empowering Lyrics: “I get inspired by real things and tragedies that women can’t voice. It’s for those women who are going through a crisis in a toxic relationship and can’t see it. My music is based on the reality of many women.”

On Authenticity: “Feel comfortable with who you are, your punchlines, your lyrics. Whoever tells you differently, it’s because they can’t comprehend it. People in the industry said my look and voice were very masculine. But in the end, it was my biggest blessing. I asked for advice in the wrong but you have to give it your all.”

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme and many more.

The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Justin Quiles, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.