Ivan Cornejo Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour: See the Dates

Ivan Cornejo is hitting the road in 2023 with his first-ever U.S. tour, which is slated to kick off Jan. 31 in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The 18-year-old, who won best new artist at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, will headline the 11-date stint, dubbed Dañado Tour, which is slated to visit such Latin markets as Los Angeles, Houston and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Dallas on Feb. 17.

“I am super excited to go on my first tour,” Cornejo tells Billboard. “We made sure to put a lot of thought into all the details. We wanted intimate venues because now more than ever, the connection to the fans is super important.”

Richard Vega, the WME agent who signed Cornejo in all areas, adds, “We feel very proud to represent such a young rising star. His fans have been wanting to see him live for a while and the response from all our partners has been amazing. This will be the first of many.”

Being produced by local promoters was key to making this happen, points out Ximena Acosta, the strategy consultant on the project. “We went with local promoters in each market [because] we wanted to make sure we had the right partners who really understood him and his fan base,” Acosta says.

Cornejo, who broke out in 2021 with his first album, Alma Vacía, has been making a name for himself in the Mexican music space and beyond (he’s collaborated with urban act JhayCo). The Mexican-American teen secured his first entrance on any Billboard chart with his debut album, released through Manzana Records, which arrived at No. 2 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. On Top Latin Albums, the seven-track set, featuring sad sierreño anthems such as “Está Dañada,” peaked at No. 7. Additionally, Cornejo topped Billboard‘s Latin Songwriters chart dated Oct. 30, 2021.

Subsequently, over the summer, the singer-songwriter scored his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart as his sophomore album, Dañado, debuted atop the chart dated June 18.

Tickets to Cornejo’s tour go on sale Monday (Nov. 7). Check out the complete list of his tour dates below.

Jan. 31: Santa Clara, Calif. (The Catalyst)

Feb. 2: Los Angeles (Roxy Theater)

Feb. 3: Riverside, Calif. (Riverside Municipal Auditorium)

Feb. 4: Santa Ana, Calif. (Constellation Room)

Feb. 7: San Diego (VooDoo Room)

Feb. 8: Phoenix (Crescent Ballroom)

Feb. 11: El Paso, Texas (Lowbrow Palace)

Feb. 14: McAllen, Texas (Cine El Rey)

Feb. 15: Austin (Antone’s)

Feb. 16: Houston (HOB Bronze Peacock)

Feb. 17 – Dallas – Cambridge Room