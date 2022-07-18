All of Intocable’s No. 1 Songs on Regional Mexican Airplay Ranked

Mexican norteño supergroup Intocable most recently scored their 17th No. 1 on Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Airplay chart thanks to “Si Me Duele, Que Duela,” which lifted 2-1 on the July 16-dated ranking.

Known for their romantic anthems that have soundtracked Mexican-American households since the 1990s, “Si Me Duele” joins a long list of Intocable songs that tug deep at our heartstrings and stay true to the the group’s Tex-Mex sound.

With 17 tracks in its account, the group, led by Ricky Muñoz, enters a tie with Banda El Recodo for the third-most No. 1s on Regional Mexican Airplay among all acts since the chart’s inception in 1994, trailing only Calibre 50 who continues at the helm with 22 leaders, and Banda MS with 18.

Below, Billboard has ranked Intocable’s 17 No. 1 songs. See which one takes the number one spot:

17. “Basto”

It’s the little things that make you fall hard for that someone else, and Ricky narrates what made him fall in love blindly and changed his fate. “I only needed to meet you. I only needed to see you that first time to give my existence a new meaning.”

16. “Prometí”

This song thrives on honest lyrics about promising to not go after the person that broke your heart but, it’s easier said than done. “I’d try to look for you and ask you to come back. I feel lonely and your absence hurts me. I need to find a way to let you know how much I need you.”

15. “Tu Adiós No Mata”

This norteña finds Ricky taking a deep breathe and realizing he’s alive, even after a painful heartbreak. Dramatic? Yeah, somewhat. But relatable? Oh yes. “I breathe. Everything indicates I’m still alive. I haven’t died without your love. My heart is beating and although I thought I’d die without you, I breathe.”

14. “Dame un Besito”

In this track, Ricky isn’t holding back anymore and is as direct as ever. There’s no time to waste. “Give me a kiss, I’m getting old. A minute has passed and I still don’t have you and all this waiting is killing me.”

13. “A Dónde Estabas?”

“Where were you when everyone else gave me their back? When my sky was dark and the stars didn’t shine?” There’s a bluntness to this song that makes it a staple in Intocable’s repertoire.

12. “Si Me Duele, Que Duela”

A heartbreak is painful and Ricky is ready to feel it all. “If it hurts, let it hurt. This has ended. If you want, take this life, because it’s nothing if I don’t have your love. If you’re no longer here, there will be a hole on the left side of my chest that will always be yours. Only yours.”

11. “Vivir Sin Ellas”

This song finds Intocable’s Ricky in a tough spot having an internal battle trying to pick between two women. “I don’t know what I’ll do, I don’t want to lose them. I need the love, their warmth, I couldn’t live without them. I couldn’t stop loving them.”

10. “Eso Duele”

Intocable’s “Eso Duele” isn’t for the faint of heart. In this track, the group is as vulnerable as ever with lyrics that almost make you feel for Ricky. “I know that even if I insist, you won’t stay. I opened a wound that’s difficult to heal. That you’re tired of promises and questions without answers. That today our love ends. That this goodbye is inevitable, oh, no.”

9. “Te Amo (Para Siempre”

The title to this song says it all. I love you forever, the title translates to in English. An ultra romantic norteña ballad, this song spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart.

8. “Hay Ojitos”

This song will get anyone on the dance floor. A more uptempo norteña, “Hay Ojitos” is a joyful tune that’s less deep in lyricism when compared to other Intocable songs but still as romantic. There’s an innocence to this track that makes it a good one. “Every time your eyes look at me, my poor soul begins to cry. Every day, they seem prettier, because of the way they look at me,” Ricky confesses.

7. “Contra Viento y Marea”

Here’s a song for when you’re feeling brave enough to keep fighting for a relationship that’s on the brink of falling apart. “I will fight against all odds, and maybe against the world. I’ll fight against anyone, without a doubt. With all my heart. To kill or be killed. Against all odds, only to be with you.”

6. “No Te Vayas”

A heartbreak anthem that finds Ricky unwilling to let go and will do anything for the love of his life to stay with him. “Don’t leave. Don’t be cruel with my heart. Don’t leave. Don’t give me a sad goodbye.”

5. “Aire”

A more uptempo norteña, the track’s sound is jubilant, which matches the beautiful lyrics that should be dedicated to your lover. “Every morning when I wake up, I swear I don’t think about anything else. You live in my heart, the owner of my dreams, owner of my love. You’re my reason for being.” “Aire” spent three weeks as No. 1.

4. “El Poder de tus Manos”

A fan favorite in Intocable’s catalog, which ruled the tally for eight weeks, “El Poder de tus Manos” is a ballad norteña that talks about the power that person has over you when you’re falling in love. “The power of your hands is the the magic that can change my destiny, a force that moves. The voice that gives me drive and I move toward any path just to love you.”

3. “Enseñame a Olvidarte”

Spending four weeks atop, “Enseñame a Olvidarte” is a traditional norteña — powered by an accordion — that finds a heartbroken frontman processing a heartbreak. “Teach me to forget you,” he begs.

2. “Eres Mi Droga”

This one is a classic that will be sung in unison at a party by hopeless romantics who are crushing hard on another person. “You are my drug, my vice, you provoke many things in me when we make love.” It spent three weeks at No. 1 in 1998.

1. “Sueña”

Perhaps one of the most romantic Latin songs ever, “Sueña” is a declaration of unconditional love. And Ricky injecting so much emotion in his delivery, it’s almost as he’s singing it to you directly. “Tonight, I want you to know how much I love you, and how happy I am. To love you, I’d go up as high as the clouds. I would give myself entirely, because I love you. I wouldn’t mind dying in your arms, because I love you.” The track spent 13 weeks at No. 1 in 2002.