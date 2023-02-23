×
Intocable Honored With Excellence Award at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

Pepe Aguilar and Grupo Firme joined Intocable on stage to sing "Si Me Duele Que Duela" and "No Me Hablen de Amor."

Intocable was a special award honoree at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro as they received the Excellence Award. The norteño-tejano group took the stage to perform a medley of songs alongside Grupo Firme and Pepe Aguilar.

The set kicked off with “Si Me Duele Que Duela” featuring Firme. Then, Pepe Aguilar took the stage to join Intocable for a rendition of their collaboration, “No Me Hablen de Amor.”

Following their performance, Intocable received the Excellence Award but, unlike other special award recipients such as Victor Manuelle and Ivy Queen, Intocable’s frontman Ricky Muñoz opted for a brief statement as opposed to an elaborate speech.

“Thanks so much, see you,” he said.

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Yatra tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad BunnyCamiloBecky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.

