Meet the PR Women Behind the Latin Superstars

Behind a successful Latin artist, there is a great team that is responsible for making the best decisions. And as part of that team, there are successful women who are responsible for the publicity of each superstar maintaining an impeccable image of them.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Billboard has compiled a list of the most important publicists in the Latin market. Meet them below:

Ana Sosa

Owner, Esperanto Communications

Ana Sosa has been part of the music industry, focusing on marketing and communications. More than six years ago, she launched her PR firm Esperanto Communications, which has a promising roster of Regional Mexican stars including Carin Leon, Lupillo Rivera, Tamarindo Rekordzs, Oplaai, among others.

“To me, a leading force in PR is someone who knows how to harness professional relationships and strategy while remaining driven by their passion and dedication to making a difference.”

Angela Rodriguez

Owner, AR Entertainment

A veteran with 30+ years working in the music industry, Angela Rodriguez has gone from being Julio Iglesias’ personal assistant in the 80s to helping launch Billboard‘s Latin Conference and Awards in 1989 to launching her very own PR company in 1998. Some of her early clients were Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Carlos Vives, Alejandra Guzman, among others. Her current clients include Move Concerts, Roberto Carlos, One Last Wave Project, Loud and Live Entertainment, and Tiago PZK.

“Today the tools of the trade have radically changed from when I started my company in 1998, there was no social or digital media, all was down to print, radio and TV. Reinvention has been the key to use in our line of work. Moving forward we use these new tools we have learned and apply them to the changing ways that people are communicating. However one thing that still remains the same is the personal relations we build with the media, without them we have nothing.”

Blanca Lassalle

Founder, Creative Link

Back in 1993, Blanca Lassalle founded the public relations and marketing entertainment firm Creative Link in 1993 teaming up with global star Marc Anthony as her first client. Now, with an extensive client roster, Lassalle continues to provide communications, marketing and development strategies to artists such as Gente de Zona, Yandel, Victor Manuelle, Fonseca, Kane Brown and Il Volo. As well as ASCAP, Westbrook Entertainment, Maestro Cares Foundation, Magnus Media, among other companies.

“Your integrity, your word, and the relationships that you develop with the media on behalf of your client will go a long way. No matter how many contacts, email addresses, telephone numbers, or social media following you have that really means nothing if your credibility is not in the right place.”

Cristina Novo-Bernal

Founder, Artistry & Records

In 2014, New York-based publicist Cristina Novo launched her firm Artistry Records, where she oversees a wave of artists who are either independent or signed to a major label, including Anuel, Brytiago, Interscope Records, Roc Nation Latin, and Dimelo Vi’s signed artist Lenny Tavarez, to name a few. Notably, Novo’s company went into high gear in 2017 with the release of Post Malone’s “Rockstar Latin Remix” featuring Nicky Jam and Ozuna. In 2020, Novo-Bernal — with the help of over 100 Latin artists and executives — also launched Conciencia Collective, an alliance against racial and social injustice that hosts roundtable discussions featuring musicians, historians, and executives, in partnership with media company Mitú.

“To me, personally, in the music PR world, it means to open doors for my clients, take their careers to new, unforeseen heights. It’s helping them stay relevant in a way that feels effortless for them, while we do all the work behind the scenes. It’s assuring that the songs are played, the videos are watched, and that there’s a demand for our clients. It’s all about creating that demand.”

Conchita Oliva

CEO, Latin Iconos

Longtime publicist Conchita Oliva, who currently does PR for Christian Nodal, has a trajectory that spans over three decades, always helping artists, companies, and brands find the perfect connection with media. She’s the founder of public relations and management company Latin Iconos, where she’s worked with celebrities such as Sofia Vergara, companies such as Live Nation, and labels such as Fonovisa, to name a few.

“For a publicist to be a leader, they must be the perfect tool that unites the client to achieve her goal at the highest level.”

Elina Adut

Founder, The Exclusive Agency

California-based publicist Elina Adut officially launched The Exclusive Agency in 2021 after working more than six years at The Lippin Group, where she was the former senior VP for entertainment & multicultural PR. Adut’s firm includes A Tiny Audience on HBO (USA), Latin Recording Academy/Latin GRAMMYs, Premio Lo Nuestro, festival Vibra Urbana, SLOWLY Entertainment and Sony Music Latin. And artists AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, 2Deep, Bodine, Chicocurlyhead, De La Ghetto, Farina Zizzy and Ramon Vega.

“As I grow with my clients, it is gratifying to see my storytelling strategies reflected across all aspects of a project, while also getting my clients the exposure and recognition they deserve.”

Iveliesse Malave

Senior vice president, The Latin Recording Academy

Four years ago, Iveliesse began working with The Latin Recording Academy, where she’s the current vice president of communications. Under her role, she oversees internal and external communications for the entirety academy, including membership, board, and executive teams, philanthropic arm, The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, and the Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and all of its ancillary events.

“I strive to drive our company’s values of excellence, integrity, relevance, passion, diversity, and inclusion in everything we do.”

Jeannette Conrado

Founder & CEO, JNET PR & Management

Jeannette first kicked off her career in artist management at 20 years old. She later discovered her love for PR after realizing the “pivotal role publicists played in the growth and evolution of not only the artists but their musical genres and the industry as a whole.” In 2015 she founded JNET PR & Management, where she oversees clients Major Lazer, Diplo, 88rising, Play-N-Skillz and Sergio Calderon Jr.

“Having started in general market Top 40 pop and then shifting into Latin music allowed me to find my niche in bridging a cultural gap for my clients from different markets who wanted to crossover and reach a broader audience.”

Jennifer Nieman

President, The Nieman Group

As president of The Nieman Group since 2003, Jennifer Nieman handles PR, marketing, and branding for some of the most influential icons of Latin music and entertainment. Nieman’s current music artists include Maluma, Becky G, Chiquis, Danna Paola, and Prince Royce. In the past, she has also worked with Marc Anthony, duo Wisin & Yandel, Chayanne, Ricky Martin, Marco Antonio Solís, among others. She also manages actress/tv personality Dayanara Torres and branding deals for host/actress Chiquinquira Delgado. Nieman has been a publicist since 1997.

“There is a lot of magic in this business and to be part of making that magic happen and touch lives is priceless.”

Kanessa Tixe

Co-founder, TS Collective

As a Dominican/Colombian who started her career work for top general market PR agencies, Tixe has made it her life’s mission to get mainstream recognition for Latin artists, and has worked closely with a wide range of multicultural musicians and actors. Today, as the co-founder of TS Collective with business partner Nancy Schuster, she’s the day-to-day strategist for Maluma’s crossover efforts and also works mainstream media for Residente. Her current roster of clients also includes actress Dascha Polanco, who will be featured in “In The Heights” this summer and J.I. Prince of NY.

“For me, it’s not representing everyone, but being strategic representing one and disrupting with their narrative, inspire with their stories and create impact.”

Kary-An Díaz

Head of communications & publicity, Sony Music Entertainment – U.S. Latin

Kary-An Díaz oversees communications and publicity strategy, along with managing all communications regarding awards shows. Díaz has played an integral role in launching breakout acts like CNCO and industry veteran Nicky Jam and helped draw renewed acclaim to renowned veterans such as Thalía, Kany García, Ricardo Montaner. She has also worked Pedro Capó and Shakira, Romeo Santos, Ricky Martin, ony, Marc Anthony, Franco De Vita, Enrique Iglesias, with Chayanne, Il Volo and Wisin & Yandel, to name a few.

“It is very rewarding to see people I have had the privilege of working with in the past and still feel that connection and respect that we created together, and the blood, sweat, and tears come to fruition. I am part of their history and, certainly, they are part of mine.”

Laura Mejia Cruz & Susan Stipcianos

Co-founders, The Dream Team Agency

Laura Mejia Cruz and Susan Stipcianos launched The Dream Team Agency over ten years ago which among its very long-time partners are Latin Grammy award-winning songwriters and musicians Natalia Jiménez, Gian Marco, Carlos Rivera, Brianda, Humbe, Yuri, Leonel Garcia and Ingratax. Top corporate clients include The Miami Marathon and Penguin Random House. The agency’s management beauty division handles several celebrity make-up and hair stylists for brands such as CoverGirl, Garnier, Esika, Loreal Paris USA, TRESemmé and Neutrogena in the Hispanic market.

“The artists, the business, and the music are always evolving so everyone involved should be constantly reinventing themselves to stay on-trend. It is sad that the Latin music business still has a glass ceiling for women and that must change. We need more women writers, producers, executives, etc. Up to now, it has been a mostly male-driven business.”

Loren Medina

Owner, Guerrera Marketing & PR

Los Angeles-based Loren Medina has been in PR since 2011 but it wasn’t until 2015 that she launched her own company Guerrera Marketing & PR. The agency is now home to eclectic bilingual acts such as Kali Uchis, Jessie Reyez, Danny Ocean, Alvaro Diaz, Omar Apollo, and YENDRY, among others.

“Being a leading force requires you to have a deep understanding of how new generations think and move, possess the ability to craft authentic and relatable narratives for your clients, tailor individual strategies for your clients and assist your clients in navigating through complex situations in our Latino community in regard to race, gender, identity and cultural appropriation.”

Lyda Bulla

Owner, La Bulla PR Agency

After managing PR for world tours by RBD and Fonseca, Lyda Bulla launched her own agency in 2010 to focus on “creating and developing marketing and PR strategies tailored for each client.” She’d also expand into the acting and television world. Her current clients include Aymee Nuviola, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Fito Paez and Franco de Vita.

“It’s a privilege and a huge responsibility to have the artist trust in our firm. You become an important piece of the puzzle. Without a doubt, the development of a good communications strategy can mark the difference in the career of a client – and when they reach their dreams, there’s no greater feeling. It’s an honor to help others be able to shine bright.”

Maria Inés Sánchez

Sr.Director, Marketing & Communications, AfinArte Music

As a resident of the music industry for the past 24 years, Maria Ines Sanchez has learned a handful of invaluable lessons and Industry insights. She has developed and executed publicity initiatives achieving measurable results and securing the widest Latin press coverage across all national, regional, broadcast, print, and online media. During her time at Polygram, Sony, Warner, Universal, Machete, D. Baron Media and The Sixth House, Del Records, and now at AfinArte Music, the spirited Caribbean soul from Venezuela has been part of the marketing and PR teams who worked on tremendously successful campaigns for some of the most talented and popular artists in Latin Music, including Celia Cruz, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Juanes, Gloria Trevi, Don Omar, Chiquis Rivera, Wisin & Yandel, Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Ricardo Arjona, Gilberto Santa Rosa, JLO, Gerardo Ortiz, Voz de Mando, and El Fantasma, among others.

“I believe the challenge that has impacted us, publicists, the most, is that music coverage has grown leaps and bounds giving our artists more exposure but at the same time, less impact. I also believe that we have become more than just a PR representative, we are a vital link between our clients and industry power players.”

Mariluz Gonzalez

Founder, Vesper Public Relations and Marketing

In 2008, Mariluz Gonzalez founded Vesper Public Relations and Marketing is an independent multi-cultural agency located in Los Angeles, California. Gonzalez mainly works the public relations for artists from Fonovisa (a division of Universal Music Entertainment).

“Over the years I’ve learned not to take myself for granted, not to undervalue my work, nor overwork myself on behalf of the client. What happens to me is that I enjoy what I do so much that I find myself working above and beyond the agreed services and not charging for that extra effort.”

Marlene Maseda

Founder & COO, Fusion 4 Media

As an independent publicist, Marlene was one of the first ones to work the reggaeton genre when she was independently hired by the Machete Music label with artists such as Don Omar, Hector El Father, Wisin y Yandel, Magnate y Valentino, Glory, and Luny Tunes, among others. She then expanded her business and founded Fusion 4 Media where she is in charge of J Alvarez, Tempo, Osmani Garcia, and Jon Z, among others.“

To be able to be a female publicist in the Latin Music business and reach success is a slow steady climb, but with hard work, consistency, and perseverance, it is all worth it in the end, because being able to work in what you love is a true blessing and my biggest joy is helping others make their dreams come true.”

Mayna Nevarez

CEO & Founder, Nevarez Communications



In 2003, Mayna Nevarez launched Nevarez Communications where she became one of South Florida’s first Latin independent publicists. Working with clients such as Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, and Carlos Vives, among others, has taken Nevarez around the globe. She is the chapter chair in Miami for the global organization Woman In Music.

“As a publicist love to build our clients dream and craft and be part of their development for their music career. You have to be a student 24/7. To adapt to the market changes and continue to learn from the upcoming generation.”

Monica Escobar

Founder, The 3 Collective

After years spent at major record labels, Monica Escobar co-founded her own firm, The 3 Collective, a PR company dedicated to the Latin market. Based in Los Angeles, the firm’s diverse client roster boasts such names as Juanes, Marco Antonio Solís, Jessie & Joy, Elena Rose, La Santa Cecilia, Tini, Rancho Humilde, among others.

“My career enables me to work with an eclectic group of creative individuals from various fields that are key to our industry’s structure. Subsequently, it has awakened my curiosity to learn and discover all forms of art. Also, it has pushed me to practice being patient.”

Nanette Lamboy

President & CEO, Artist Solutions

Lamboy has over 20 years of experience in the music and entertainment industry and is the longtime publicist for Romeo Santos and Residente, Ricardo Arjona, Ozuna, Wisin, Kany García, Pedro Capó, Nicki Nicole and Ecko. She’s also been key in developing the careers of emerging acts such as Emilia Mernes and Paloma Mami.

“Work in the world of Latin music as Woman has been a great responsibility that with great effort we have overcome barriers. In my case, I always think about future generations every achievement of the present is a seed for the future.”

Natali Nagles

Founder, BOGA PR Agency

Miami-based Natali Nagles has been working in the music and entertainment industry for more than 10 years. In 2018, she launched her agency BOGA Public Relations, where she oversees a promising list of clients including Akon, Katie Angel, Heat Awards, Juhn, Carlos Arroyo, and influencers Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja. Her company also provides management for Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma. “It is very rewarding, as publicists, we rarely get recognition, and to be able to make an impact, and help a client conquer their dreams, that’s what is all about,” she says.

“Being a woman in the music industry is a big responsibility, but also a constant reminder that all those sleepless nights, holidays working, and over-time hours do pay off. Hard work never goes unnoticed!”

Nayira Castellanos

Founder, Beats Communication

With 15 years of experience in the music industry, Nayira has a lead strategy for high-profile recording artists, content creators, influencers, and corporate accounts, such as Ivy Queen, Universal Music Latin Ent, Jencarlos Canela, and Séssi, among others. Her company, Beats Communications, is an impact-focused PR, Consulting, and Branding agency that has created an imprint on the expertise of fusing strong fundamentals of traditional media with strategic modern trades to fit today’s fast-paced market.

“Today more than ever it is necessary that we continue to use our platforms positively, and it makes me very excited to use my knowledge and leverage in music for other amazing organizations, such as St. Jude and WIM (Women In Music).”

Nini Veras

Founder, NV Marketing

Founder of NV Marketing, Nini Veras is the woman behind Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, and Jay Wheeler’s success. She also manages the publicity of La Industria Inc, the entertainment company led by Juan Diego Medina, Vicente Saavedra’s Dimelo Vi, GLAD Empire, Rapeton Approved, and artists El Alfa, Manuel Turizo, Nio García, Luis Vázquez and EMM.

“I have learned that every move you make must be well planned and done with caution. Also, don’t be afraid of bad or good consequences. Everything has its purpose.”

Romina A. Magorno

Owner, Imagine It Media

A 21-year public relations veteran, Romina Andrea Magorno spearheads her Miami-based boutique public relations agency Imagine It Media with its foundation in music and entertainment strategy in the U.S. Latin and crossover markets. Her agency has worked with a diverse range of award winning and platinum selling artists and other talent throughout her career. Current clients include Farruko, C.Tangana, Anitta, Tainy, Piso 21, Myke Towers, NEON16, Steve Aoki and Justin Quiles, to name a few.

“For me being a woman in this male-dominated entertainment industry is great and extremely rewarding, but it hasn’t all been unicorns and rainbows. This business is competitive and can challenge your very core, but I would not have it any other way. It has taught me the value of working with passion and having a unique voice because I am a woman. I’m leaving my mark and that is part of the greater effort that we are making and the story we are trying to tell to make the industry a richer place. The plus is that I am Latin and you know, we bring a one-of-a-kind flavor to the mix!”

Róndine Alcalá

Founder, Rondene PR

In the last 17 years, Róndine Alcalá and her firm Rondene PR have successfully developed promotional campaigns, created artist positioning strategies, executed image consulting tactics and handled perception management opportunities for some of the most recognized and awarded music artists including Ricky Martin, Juan Luis Guerra, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, Christina Aguilera, Los Temerarios, Camilo, as well as actor Adrián Lastra, among others. Additionally, Rondene PR spent years developing effective campaigns for award-winning artists such as Jesse & Joy, Natalia Lafourcade, Sin Bandera, Pablo Alborán, and Fonseca, to name a few.

“To trust my instinct, keep expectations in check, demand respect when it is not given, only work on projects I’m passionate about, and be a good person in general, as I am a firm believer that it is an integral part of any business.”

Rubi Molina

Public Relations Director, DEL Records

In 2018, Rubi Molina joined Angel del Villar’s DEL Records where spearheads the department’s communications department. Her current clients include chart-topping regional Mexican acts such as Eslabón Armado, Lenin Ramirez, Los del Limit, T3r Elemento, Ulices Chaidez, Panchito Arredondo and Jose Manuel.

“Public Relations is one of the most important yet challenging areas in music, specially when representing a sound as traditional as Regional Mexican but this past year it’s been my absolute delight to see our culture being represented on the biggest stages and dominating the charts, I feel extremely proud to be able to contribute to that process.”

Sara Eva Perez

Public Relations Director, Banda MS/Lizos Music

Sara Eva started her career in Mexico City in 1996 when she working for Fonovisa Records working with high-profile names such as Enrique Iglesias, Marco Antonio Solis, Los Tigres del Norte, Los Temerarios, Banda El Recodo, to name a few. In 2005, she moved to the U.S. to work for Univision Music, which opened doors for her in the Latin market. Now, as an independent public relations specialist, her current clients include Banda MS, Lizos Music, LM Events, Los 2 de la S and Edén Muñoz, among others.

“I’m totally convinced that PR is one of the most important areas in any business. In the music industry, public relations is the medullar part because it’s the face of the company to the outside world. Every artist is different and creativity is one of the most important parts of success. The world changes and so does the music industry. That’s why publicists need to be creative and explore new strategies.”

Sarah Duru

Founder, French Toast Agency

Sarah Duru is the founder of the French Toast Agency, a public relations agency focused on the millennial Latin market. With a strong focus on digital, French Toast Agency works with Latin music clients to build creative strategies that expand their reach to the mainstream market. French Toast Agency’s current roster represents Guaynaa, Maria Becerra, Sofía Reyes and Mau Y Ricky, and developing acts Baby Yors and Nezza. The agency has also worked Latin markets for artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and John Legend.

“Being a woman in the Latin entertainment industry comes with plenty of rewards, but also many challenges. It’s vital that we all collaborate and support each other as female business executives to move our clients and the Latin market forward.”

Sujeylee Solá

CEO, Acoustyle Digital Marketing & Communication

Sujeylee Solá started her firm Acoustyle Communication in April 2012 with the intention of just doing what she loves to do. She has always focused on her goals and strategies making her a person who led Latin artist’s success. Her work can be seen all over the world playing an integral role in publicizing artists such as Bad Bunny, Reik, Thalía, Karol G, Sech, among others.“

“Staying true to yourself is key and that’s what separates you from everyone else.”

Ximena Acosta



Colombian-born Ximena Acosta says she was “fortunate enough” to be at the forefront of reggaeton when it first became commercially available. Her second label job was head of publicity for Machete Music, the first label that focused solely on urban music, home to Don Omar, Wisin y Yandel and Héctor El Father. Now, as an independent public relations specialist, some of her newest clients include rising regional Mexican artist Luis R. Conriquez, Rauw Alejandro, Saban Music Group and Gibson Brands.

“I have always believed in movements, the power of having a collective of artists or bands heading in the same direction is what really in my opinion what moves the needle. I think that’s when the magic happens when the music is right, the market is ready for something new. PR is that one last piece that makes everything worth it. We are the piece that brings it all together. The one responsible for crafting and telling a story that is relatable and compelling.”