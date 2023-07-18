Chayanne, Luis Figueroa, Ricardo Montaner & More Set for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

iHeartMedia announced Monday (July 18) that the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will return to Miami at Kaseya Center (formerly FTX Arena) on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The one-night event will feature a slate of performances featuring Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE and Menudo. Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, will host the 10th annual edition. “We’re honored to once again bring together incredible artists, electrifying music and a vibrant community,” Santos said in a statement. “Here’s to a decade of unforgettable moments, unity and the power of Latin music!”

Besides performing, Chayanne will also receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award which, according to iHeartMedia, honors an individual who “exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.” The Puerto Rican icon — known for hits such as “Dejaría Todo” and “Torero” — has teamed up with and supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Nations Human Rights for Climate Change, Women Refugees Commission and Heroes Por la Vida.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will be broadcasted across iHeartRadio digital stations. Additionally, Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina with performances live-streamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers.

The event launched in 2014 in Los Angeles but has since been taking place in Miami. Throughout the years, iHeartRadio Fiesta latina has featured headliners such as Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Ozuna.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.