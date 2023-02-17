Livestream Karol G, Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera, Fito Páez, Tini & Camilo’s Viña del Mar Performances Here

For the first time in its more than six-decade history, the Viña del Mar International Song Festival will be livestreamed in the United States, exclusively on Billboard.com, Billboard’s YouTube channel and via Twitter @Billboard.

This year’s fest, returning live after a two-year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, features headliners Karol G, Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera, Fito Páez, Tini and Camilo. Each artist headlines one night of the festival, beginning with Karol G on Feb. 19; Tini on Feb. 20; Alejandro Fernández on Feb. 21; Fito Páez on Feb. 22; Christina Aguilera Feb. 23; and ending with Camilo on Feb. 24.

As it has in the past, the six-day festival will take place at Quinta Vergara, a 15,000-capacity amphitheater located in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, in the central coast region of Valparaíso. Each night features a comedy set, the international song competition contestants, and a performance by up-and-coming acts, which this year are Paloma Mami, Emilia, Rels B, Los Jaivas, Nicki Nicole and Polimá Westwood.

But the main attraction are the headlining superstars.

If you aren’t among those lucky 15,000 who were able to make it to Viña and score a ticket to the fest, never fear. You can catch the headlining performances every night at 7:30 ET (9:30 local Chile time), here on Billboard.com, on Billboard’s YouTube page and on Twitter.

To livestream Karol G’s performance on Sunday, Feb. 19, bookmark this page.

Find the full week’s schedule below.