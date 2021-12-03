The Year in Charts: Here Are the Top 10 Hot Latin Songs of 2021

Billboard unveiled its 2021 Year-End Charts this week, revealing Bad Bunny at No. 1 on the Top Latin Artists chart for a third consecutive year. The Puerto Rican artist rules thanks largely to three No. 1 albums on the weekly Top Latin Albums chart (which also rank at Nos. 1-3 on the year-end Top Latin Albums recap) and multiple hits and collaborations with artists from different genres.

On the Hot Latin Songs chart, Bad Bunny’s “Dakiti,” alongside Jhay Cortez, also topped the Hot Latin Songs chart. In total, the Puerto Rican artist placed three songs on the chart, including “Yonaguni” and the Rosalia-assisted “La Noche de Anoche.”

Colombian singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, who closes the year at No. 4 on the Top Latin Artists recap, landed at No. 2 on the Hot Latin Songs chart with her viral TikTok hit “Telepatía,” which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

In addition to “Dakiti” and “Telepatia,” see the top 10 tracks on the Hot Latin Songs ear-End chart, below:

Billboard’s year-end music recaps represent aggregated metrics for each artist, title, label and music contributor on the weekly charts dated Nov. 21, 2020, through Nov. 13, 2021. The rankings for MRC Data-based recaps reflect equivalent album units, airplay, sales or streaming during the weeks that the titles appeared on a respective chart during the tracking year. Any activity registered before or after a title’s chart run isn’t considered in these rankings. That methodology detail, and the November-November time period, account for some of the difference between these lists and the calendar-year recaps that are independently compiled by MRC Data.

Explore All of Billboard’s 2021 Year-End Charts

“Dákiti,” Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Nov. 14, 2020. Has spent a total of 27 weeks atop the chart, 20 in 2021, the most for any Latin track.

Memorable line: “Tú no eres mi señora, pero/ Toma cinco mil, gástalo en Sephora/ Louis Vuitton, ya no compra en Pandora/ Como piercing a los hombres perfora, eh-eh-eh”

“Telepatia,” Kali Uchis

Peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated May 22, where it remained for eight weeks. Kali Uchis became the first female soloist to reach No. 1 with a song unaccompanied by another act since Paulino Rubio did it in Feb. 2012

Memorable line: “You know I’m just a flight away/ If you wanted you can take a private plane/ A kilómetros estamos conectando/ Y me prendes aunque no me estés tocando”

“Hawaí,” Maluma & The Weeknd

Topped the chart for eight weeks starting the Sept. 12, 2020-dated chart. It earned The Weeknd his first leader on the list.

Memorable line: “Puede que no te haga falta nada, aparentemente nada/ Hawái de vacaciones, mis felicitaciones/ Muy lindo en Instagram lo que posteas/ Pa’ que yo vea cómo te va, pa’ que yo vea”

“La Noche de Anoche,” Bad Bunny & Rosalia

Debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Dec. 12, 2020-dated list. Rosalía’s highest-charting title is “TKN,” which also launched at No. 2.

Memorable line: “Y ya me ha pasao que me han ilusionado/ Y ya me ha pasao que me han abandonado/Y ya me ha pasao que no estás a mi lao/ Y ya me ha pasao”

“Yonaguni,” Bad Bunny

Debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated June 19. It earned Bad Bunny his fourth No. 1 debut (he’s placed a total of 9 leaders so far).

Memorable line: “Shorty, tiene’ un c*** bien grande, eh/ De-demasiao’ grande/ Y yo lo tengo estudiao’, ya mismo me gradúo/ Y en la cara me lo tatúo”

“Todo de Ti,” Rauw Alejandro

A No. 2 peak (Sept. 11-dated tally), it’s Rauw’s highest-charting title.

Memorable line: “Aceleraste mis latidos/ Es que me gusta todo de ti/ De todas tus partes, ¿cuál decido?/ Es que me gusta todo de ti”

“Pepas,” Farruko

In its 15week at No. 1 (and counting). It peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated August 28 and is Farruko’s only leader since his first entry in August 2013.

Memorable line: “No me importa lo que de mí se diga/ Vida usted su vida, que yo vivo la mía/ Que solo es una, disfruta el momento/ Que el tiempo se acaba y pa’trás no vira”

“Bichota,” Karol G

Peaked at No. 4 on the chart dated Feb. 20

Memorable line: “Salgo acicala’ de pies a tope/ Porque puede ser que con el c*** mío te topes/ Me siento bichota sin salir del bloque/ Todos me quieren partir y no tienen con qué”

“Fiel,” Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

It’s Los Legendarios highest-charting title, peaking at No. 5 on the May 22-dated list.

Memorable line: “Tú ‘tás dura sin ir al gym, taco’ Louboutin/ Maquillaje de Sephora, pantie’ de Supreme/ Tu celular y tu corazón tienen PIN/ Por nadie llora, a toda las relaciones pone fin/ ¿Cómo se siente, cómo se siente?/ Baby, del uno al die’, yo te doy un veinte”

“Bandido,” Myke Towers & Juhn

Peaked at No. 3 on the Dec. 5 dated survey.

Memorable line: “¿Ese bandido qué le hizo?, dígame por qué llora/ Confiéseme para darle piso y enterrarlo ahora/ Que yo la puedo defender a usted si me colabora/ Le voy a dejar saber a ese man que ya no está sola”