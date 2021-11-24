Ultimate 2021 Holiday Latin Gift Guide: Natti Natasha’s Wine, The Bad Bunny Shoes & More

The holidays have officially snuck up on us, and Billboard is here to help you find the ideal gift for the Latin music fan in your life.

From the retro, chunky Bad Bunny Adidas shoes to Natti Natasha’s deliciously bubbly wine to skincare products that Ricky Martin uses, and beyond, here’s the ultimate 2021 Latin gift guide. See the list below:

ANGELA AGUILAR MERCH

Angela Aguilar Clemente Ruiz

At the 2021 Latin Grammys press room, Mexican singer-songwriter Angela Aguilar revealed that she will soon have her debut solo tour. While we wait for more details, why not prepare with merch! Aguilar’s store has her music, hoodies, tote bags, and more on sale.

THE BAD BUNNY SHOES

Bad Bunny x Adidas “Easter Egg” Forum Low sneaker Courtesy of Adidas

Who wouldn’t want a good pair of Bad Bunny x Adidas Original pair of shoes? Especially now that he’s going on tour. Bad Bunny’s take on the classic court sneaker was released in brown called “First Café,” pink called “Easter Egg,” and black called “Back to School.”

BECKY G’s MAKEUP LINE

Becky G attends a private launch event for her beauty brand, TresLuce on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Rita Labib Brabant

Becky G’s beauty brand, Treslúce – formed from the Spanish words “tres (three)” and “lucir (to look good)” – is an homage to her Mexican-American culture and Latinx stories, and celebrates the importance of self-expression. “There’s a reason I didn’t call it Becky G cosmetics because Treslúce is more than me, it’s about us,” she told Billboard.

CONCERT TICKETS

Karol G Felipe Orvi

Now that the touring industry has reopened in the states, why not surprise your loved ones with concert tickets to see their favorite artist? A lot of Latin acts will be hitting the road in 2022, including Carlos Vives, J Balvin, Ricardo Arjona, and Pedro Capo, to name a few. For more details, check out our updating Latin tours story here.

DADDY YANKEE’S AIRBNB

¡oye! @daddy_yankee is offering fans la oportunidad of a lifetime—to stay in his personal home in luquillo 🇵🇷 bookings open on december 6 at 1pm EST. https://t.co/yc9ZtvRPyj pic.twitter.com/3ynDJKEFyi — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 16, 2021

A trip to Puerto Rico and a stay at DY’s house? Not too shabby! Beginning Dec. 2, fans can book a stat at Yankee’s private home in Luquillo, while he’s away. “ “By hosting these stays, I want to share la cultura de mi gente, our pride and our flavor – and demonstrate how easy it can be to invite others into your world, with el calor that completes it,” he said in a statement.

THE MALUMA SUNNIES

Maluma Launches New Collection With Quay Australia Courtesy Quay

Maluma’s second collection with Quay includes new colorways and categories, including sunglasses, prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses. “During my Papi Juancho tour, I incorporated some of our new collection to express a true reflection of how I wanted to portray myself creatively,” he previously told Billboard.

NATTI NATASHA’S WINE

Honrada de presentarle a #TashaWines mi bebida Rosé Bordeaux disponible en Diciembre. Se parte de la pre-venta entrando a @TashaWines en IG ahora mismo ! 🥂 Celebra conmigo 🥂 #Tashawines #Follow #Follow pic.twitter.com/GnYZ19aSWR — NATTI NATASHA 👸🏻 (@NattiNatasha) November 20, 2021

Natti Natasha has tapped into her wine lover side, announcing her first-ever Rosé Bordeaux called “Tasha Wines.” The website states it’s “a classic blend of Cabernet Franc and Merlot, aged for 12 months using the traditional method that made champagne’s unique flavor.”

RICKY MARTIN’S SKINCARE PRODUCTS

Earlier this year, and after a year using the full line of products, Ricky Martin partnered with skincare company KUMIKO, which is dubbed as “the first skincare line that combines mesotherapy, matcha, and cutting-edge European technology into unique multi-action formulas that penetrate the dermis with powerful anti-aging properties and lifting benefits. “

ROSALIA’S MAKEUP

M•A•C Announces Rosalía As 2020 VIVA GLAM Courtesy of M•A•C

Rosalia’s flamenco, pop-urban and electronic fusions, in combination with her unique, passionate and fierce personality, inspired her M.A.C. Viva Glam collection. The collaboration raises awareness and supports the future and equal rights of women, girls, the LGBTQ+ community, and those affected with HIV/AIDS.

SHAKIRA MERCH

Check out the new #LaundryService20 line in the official store! Acabamos de lanzar una colección limitada para celebrar los 20 años de Laundry Service! https://t.co/uVVQytAJhI pic.twitter.com/HDgcClULpx — Shakira (@shakira) November 14, 2021

Shakira fans are in for a real treat this holiday season because the Colombian singer announced a limited edition clothing collection in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her Laundry Service album released in 2001. A real game-changer, her first bilingual (Spanish and English) album not only became her best-selling set, but it also took her career to another level.

