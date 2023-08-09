Trueno, Vico C, Snow Tha Product & More: Who’s Your Favorite Latin Rapper? Vote!

Billboard Latin and Billboard Español are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by curating The 50 Most Essential Spanish-Language Rappers of Yesterday and Today list out today (Aug. 9).

Ahead of the genre officially turning 50 on Friday (Aug. 11), the Latin and Español editors unveiled 50 of the most extraordinary, compelling and commanding Spanish-language hip-hop acts of our generation and beyond. The ranked list includes notable rappers from Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, to name a few countries.

Highlighted in the list are a handful of female rappers who are spearheading the male-dominated genre with their unapologetic prowess, such as newcomers Young Miko and Villano Antillano, as well as veterans Ana Tijoux, Mala Rodriguez and Ivy Queen, who always showcased her exceptional talent and innovation as a rapper and artist since her emergence in the mid ‘90s.

The ranking’s top 10 are Argentine MC Trueno (10), Control Machete’s Pato Machete (9), Ivy Queen (8), Mexico’s Aczino (7), Daddy Yankee (6), Cuban group Orishas (5), Tego Calderón (4), Ana Tijoux (3), Vico C (2) and Residente (1), who between his solo career and his work with Calle 13, holds the record for most Latin Grammy wins.

Other rappers on the list include Eladio Carrión, Santa Fe Klan, Cosculluela, Lapiz Conciente and Akapellah, to name a few.

Note: In a similar approach to Billboard/Vibe’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español teams took into account the following criteria in the selection process and ranking: body of work/achievements (charted releases, gold/platinum certifications), cultural impact/influence (how the artist’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess.)

Who is your favorite Latin rapper? Vote below!