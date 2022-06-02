2022 Heat Latin Music Awards: How to Watch, All the Performers, & More

Carlos Vives speaks onstage during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17, 2021 in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Heat Latin Music Awards (or Premios Heat) are taking place Thursday (June 2) live from Cap Cana, Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

In March, Billboard unveiled this year’s nominees with the five-time nominated Bad Bunny leading the pack, followed by Wisin, J Balvin, Karol G, Greeicy, and Maria Becerra with four nominations each. Rosalía, Christian Nodal, Carlos Vives, Nacho, Mike Bahía, Justin Quiles, Blessd, and Tiago PZK each have three.

Blessd, JD Pantoja, Bizarrap, Tiago PZK, Ryan Castro, Khea, Alvaro Diaz, and Feid are up for the coveted best new artist award, one of the 17 promising categories. And for a second consecutive year, Premios Heat will crown the best Dominican artist, which went to El Alfa in 2021. El Alfa, alongside Dominican stars Natti Natasha, Rochy RD, Chimbala, Kiko El Crazy, and many more, are after the title in 2022.

The Heat Latin Music Awards follows a wave of educational conferences and showcases that kicked off on Monday, May 30. See below for everything you need to know about the seventh annual ceremony:

Special Awards

In true Heat fashion, organizers will hand out two special awards. Colombian vallenato star Carlos Vives will receive the Premio Compromiso for the social work that his initiative “Tras La Perla” is doing in his native city of Santa Marta. Mexican artist Mijares will be honored with the Premio Oro, in celebration of his more than 30-year trajectory in the Latin pop and ballad genre.

Performers

The following artists are among those who are confirmed to take center stage at the 2022 Premios Heat:

Carlos Vives

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Mijares

Fonseca

Zion & Lennox

Justin Quiles

Nacho

Farina

Eladio Carrión

Eddy Herrera

El Alfa

Andrés Cepeda

Tiago PZK

Ryan Castro

Dekko

Danny Ocean

Fanny Lu

Francy

Yahaira Plasencia

Luis Vásquez

Nicole Vega

Chimbala

Annasofia

Alvaro Rod

The Change

Fonseca will also receive a special tribute for his prolific artistic career.

Presenters

The wave of artists who will be either presenting an award or presentation include:

Domelipa

Ingratax

Dayanara Torres

Calle y Poché

Bulova

Daniela Arango

Kevlex

Dímelo King

AJ Ramos

IAmChino

Mont Pantoja

La Materialista

Willy García

Mirella Cesa

Kamm

Julieth Mejía

Yozuel

Rosaly Rubio

Andreina Bravo

Las Gemelas Ortegas

Kiko El Crazy

Maxi

The awards ceremony will be co-hosted by Goyo, Molusco, Maria Laura Quintero, Caroline Aquino, and Anaís Castro. The red-carpet special will be co-hosted by Heisel Mora, Sebas, and Marko.

How to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the 2022 Heat Latin Music Awards on Thursday (June 2) on TNT and HTV in Latin America, and via livestreaming on the LosHeat.Tv app.