Ha*Ash Talk Their ‘Most Ambitious’ Tour Yet & Releasing an Album After Five Years

Sister duo Ha*Ash, composed of Hanna and Ashley, have a lot to celebrate. For starters, Ha*Ash has reached a milestone with 20 years in the industry, which they’re still wrapping their head around. “We can’t believe it’s been that long,” says Ashley during an Instagram Live with Billboard. Then there’s their four sold-out dates in Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional, the first show is tonight (Oct. 21), which fall within their Mi Salida Contigo Tour in Mexico. The duo is also returning to the U.S. in 2023 with their trek that includes 22 dates, and there’s also their first album in five years, Haashtag, released in September.

Explore Explore HaAsh See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

After launching their career in the early 2000s with their self-titled debut album, which included pop anthems “Odio Amarte” and “Estés En Donde Estés,” the Mexican-American sisters have proven chameleonic in the ever-changing landscaping of music. “It’s completely changed from when we started. Now, the type of music we make isn’t as popular as other genres, so the biggest challenge has been to stay innovative without compromising our essence [as pop artists].”

In their latest albums, they’ve embraced new styles fusing their core pop sound with urban, country and regional Mexican for a more contemporary approach to making music. But unlike most artists, they’ve placed all bets on recording solo, with very few collaborations done throughout their 20-year-career. For example, in Haashtag, there’s only one collab, which is “Mi Salida Contigo” with Kenia Os.

“We’re not actively going out looking for collaborations,” says Hanna. Adds Ashley, “Particularly with this album because we recorded it during the pandemic so we didn’t have contact with a lot of people. Whenever we do collaborate, which rare, it’s because we’re there in person with them and it just happens.”

As for the tour, which also kicked off in September in Mexico coinciding with the release of the new LP, Hanna describes it as their “most ambitious” tour that requires “a lot of production” since they’ll be performing in bigger venues they’re used to performing in Mexico and in the U.S. where they’ve booked a few arenas as opposed to just theaters.

When asked if they consider this moment their “comeback,” both disagree. “We never really left but this tour and the album do feel bigger than previous ones.” And fans can rest assure that during their tour, they will be singing the oldies. “We’re celebrating 20 years, we have to sing our songs from the first album,” says Ashley.

Below, check out Ha*Ash’s 2023 Mi Salida Contigo U.S. Tour dates, produced by Seitrack:

April 2 — San Juan, Puerto Rico — Coca Cola Music Hall

April 7 — Miami— James L Knight Center

April 8 — Orlando — House of Blues

April 9 — Atlanta— Coca Cola Roxy

April 12 — New York — Beacon Theatre

April 13 — Washington, D.C. — The Howard

April 15 — Chicago — The Rosemont

April 20 — Houston — Smart Financial Centre

April 21 — Dallas — The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

April 22 — El Paso — Abraham Chavez Theatre

April 23 — Phoenix — Arizona Financial Theatre

May 11 — Seattle — The Moore

May 12 — Portland — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 14 — Denver — Paramount Theatre

May 18 — Austin — Moody Theatre

May 19 — Laredo, Texas — Sames Auto Arena

May 20 — McAllen, Texas — Payne Arena

May 21 — San Antonio, Texas — Majestic Theatre

May 25 — Las Vegas — Brooklyn Bowl

May 26 — Los Angeles — YouTube Theatre

May 27 —San Francisco — The Masonic

May 28— Stockton, Calif. — Bob Hope Theatre