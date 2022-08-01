×
Guaynaa Proposed to Lele Pons on Stage at Tomorrowland 2022

Lele Pons didn't waste any time in saying "yes," the teary proof of which is captured on video that's now doing the rounds of social media.

Lele Pons X Guaynaa
Musical guest Lele Pons X Guaynaa performs on October 8, 2020. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Guaynaa has made a very public display of affection by proposing to Lele Pons during Tomorrowland 2022.

The sweet moment took place on stage for tens of thousands to enjoy, as Guaynaa, using Steve Aoki’s slot, got down on one knee and asked his celebrity girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

She didn’t waste any time in saying “yes,” the teary proof of which is captured on video that’s now doing the rounds of social media. Cue the fireworks. 

“Happiest day of my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aoki led well-wishes for the happy couple, and shared a clip filmed from several vantage points. 

The Latin power pair made made their union official in December 2020, via Insta.

The duo had a viral moment in recent months when, in a snap shared on social media, Guaynaa got down on one knee while holding Pons’ hand.

It wasn’t what it seemed, as Guaynaa was simply tying his shoe.

Now he’s done the deed, for real. 

The pair took their love affair even further with the song “Se Te Nota,” released  in 2021.

Guaynaa, who hails from Puerto Rico, signed an exclusive worldwide booking deal with Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN) last year.

Venezuela-born Lele Pons is a star in her own right as a singer, actor and YouTuber.

ad