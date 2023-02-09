Marca Registrada & Grupo Frontera Drop Romantic Tejano ‘Di Que Si’: Watch

After weeks of teasing fans on social media, Grupo Marca Registrada and Grupo Frontera have finally released their single “Di Que Si” (RB Music/Interscope Records).

Penned by Edgard Barrera, the upbeat Tejano song — backed by the captivating percussion and accordion melody — tells the story of a man who’s drinking his sorrows away, drunk-dialing an ex, and admitting they were in the wrong but now wants to make the relationship work.

“Give me a minute to explain that I messed up/ I was wrong/ Forgive me, I won’t do it again/ Because I have many sleepless nights/ My bed stayed without your smell/ I miss you, I miss you, and you don’t do anything,” chant both Frontera’s Adelaido “Payo” Solis III and Registrada’s Fidel Castro.

“Edgar Barrera sent us the song first, saying that it was made for us,” Castro tells Billboard. “We had great chemistry with Frontera, and a nice friendship was born. Both groups are sure that this song is going to be a hit.”

The music video, filmed by Abel in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, shows all group members performing the song at a plaza, where tons of fans gathered to watch.

Both Marca Registrada and Frontera formed part of Billboard’s coveted “23 Latin and Spanish Artists to Watch in 2023” list. The former is a norteño-sierreño group that was founded in 2014 in Sinaloa and recently earned its first entries on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart thanks to collaborations with Junior H (“El Rescate”) and Luis R. Conriquez (“Puro Campeón”). The latter is a McAllen, Texas-based cumbia & norteño group, whom with its viral hits “No Se Va,” “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León” and “Bebe Dame” with Fuerza Regida became the first Regional Mexican act to have three songs in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch the music video for “Di Que Si” below: