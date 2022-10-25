×
Here Are Grupo Frontera’s Viral Cover Hit ‘No Se Va’ Lyrics Translated to English

The song was originally released by the Colombian pop group Morat in 2019.

On April 28, Grupo Frontera unleashed a norteño version of “No Se Va,” a track that was originally recorded by Colombian pop group Morat in 2019 as part of their Balas Perdidas album. 

The new version quickly converted the McAllen, Texas-based group into a viral sensation, especially on TikTok, earning them their first entry on a Billboard chart with the No. 12 debut on the Regional Mexican Digital Song Sales survey (dated Sept. 3). “No Se Va” later entered the Billboard Hot 100 the first week of October, becoming only the fifth regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart since its inception in 1958. 

Whether you’re a fan of the original pop track or the norteño version, “No Se Va” tells the story of unforgettable love. See the complete lyrics translated into English below. 

It’s so easy to fall in love
And so hard to forget you
Because you promised me a lifetime
And now that I look for you
You’re not here

And even if it hurts to see your photo
I’m training my broken heart
Just in case I find you tomorrow

I can’t fake it anymore
I call you and I can’t speak
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave
Something in you wants to return
And something in me will find you
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay all night long 
Stay here again 
Stay past midnight 

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
It doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay here forever
Stay here again
You’re my lost bullet 

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
It doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Lose my eyes when you dance 
Feel a thousand kisses in the air
Was enough to convince me that if you leave 

I’ll look for you even if it sounds crazy
From Bogota to Buenos Aires
How can I explain to you that I can’t forget

I can’t fake it anymore
I call you and I can’t speak
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave
Something in you wants to return
And something in me will find you
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay all night long 
Stay here again 
Stay past midnight 

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
And it doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay here forever
Stay here again
You’re my lost bullet 

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
And it doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

