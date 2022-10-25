Here Are Grupo Frontera’s Viral Cover Hit ‘No Se Va’ Lyrics Translated to English

On April 28, Grupo Frontera unleashed a norteño version of “No Se Va,” a track that was originally recorded by Colombian pop group Morat in 2019 as part of their Balas Perdidas album.

The new version quickly converted the McAllen, Texas-based group into a viral sensation, especially on TikTok, earning them their first entry on a Billboard chart with the No. 12 debut on the Regional Mexican Digital Song Sales survey (dated Sept. 3). “No Se Va” later entered the Billboard Hot 100 the first week of October, becoming only the fifth regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart since its inception in 1958.

Whether you’re a fan of the original pop track or the norteño version, “No Se Va” tells the story of unforgettable love. See the complete lyrics translated into English below.

It’s so easy to fall in love

And so hard to forget you

Because you promised me a lifetime

And now that I look for you

You’re not here



And even if it hurts to see your photo

I’m training my broken heart

Just in case I find you tomorrow

I can’t fake it anymore

I call you and I can’t speak

Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Something in you wants to return

And something in me will find you

Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again

Stay all night long

Stay here again

Stay past midnight

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget

A love like yours can’t be forgotten

It doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again

Stay here forever

Stay here again

You’re my lost bullet

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget

A love like yours can’t be forgotten

It doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Lose my eyes when you dance

Feel a thousand kisses in the air

Was enough to convince me that if you leave

I’ll look for you even if it sounds crazy

From Bogota to Buenos Aires

How can I explain to you that I can’t forget

I can’t fake it anymore

I call you and I can’t speak

Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Something in you wants to return

And something in me will find you

Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again

Stay all night long

Stay here again

Stay past midnight

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget

A love like yours can’t be forgotten

And it doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again

Stay here forever

Stay here again

You’re my lost bullet

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget

A love like yours can’t be forgotten

And it doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave