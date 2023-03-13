Grupo Firme Make History by Filling the Foro Sol in Mexico City for 7 Nights

Grupo Firme reached a historic milestone by packing the iconic Foro Sol in Mexico City seven times, bringing together an audience of 455,000, according to figures from Mexican promoter Ocesa.

The shows were part of Firme’s successful 2022-23 Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour. Their last concert at the venue was Saturday (March 11), when 65,000 people shows up, according to organizers.

“So far, the Mexican regional group is the only one to pull out seven concerts at Foro Sol as part of the same tour,” Ocesa told Billboard Español.

Foro Sol, part of the legendary Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, headquarters of Formula 1 in Mexico, is a stadium that has hosted some of the most important musical events in the country, including concerts by legends such as U2, Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses and the late British rock star David Bowie, who in 1997 was chosen as the opening act of this venue with his Earthling World Tour.

Since its creation in 2013, Grupo Firme has established itself as one of the most cherished Mexican regional bands, not only due to their music but also to its style and charisma.

Their songs, which combine the tradition of the genre with elements of pop and urban music, have become huge hits in Mexico, the U.S. and beyond. Titles like “El Tóxico,” “Ya Supérame” and “Cada Quien,” to name a few, have appeared on the Billboard charts.

Among their multiple achievements, the band has sold shows in a matter of minutes.

Grupo Firme has also been credited with having gathered the largest audience for a free concert in Mexico City’s Zócalo last September: 280,000 people, according to the municipal authorities.

According to their representatives, these achievements “generate great expectations regarding a new U.S. tour in cities they have never visited before, so that all their fans can enjoy their greatest hits live.”