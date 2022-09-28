Grupo Firme & Nicky Jam Tease Upcoming Collab During ‘The Rockstar Show’ at Latin Music Week 2022

Billboard cover stars Grupo Firme joined reggaeton star Nicky Jam for a live taping of his The Rockstar Show on Wednesday (Sept. 28) at Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami.

For a second consecutive year, Jam brought The Rockstar Show — now in its second season — to Latin Music Week, where the “El Perdón” singer spoke to the Mexican norteño group about their history-making music, upcoming projects and craziest anecdotes while on tour.

At one point, and as is tradition for Firme, the band and Nicky Jam took a tequila shot and even offered audience members a shot — a few volunteered, of course. “They had told me to expect this when I interviewed Grupo Firme,” Jam joked.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Latin Music Week will take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 with star-studded panels. Additionally, a lineup of events that includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Camilo and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

Below, five things we learned from The Rockstar Show with Nicky Jam featuring Grupo Firme’s members Eduin and Jhonny Abraham:

A Grupo Firme-Nicky Jam collab is coming

Nicky Jam was the first to bring up the subject, saying he wanted to collaborate with them. “We have a surprise for you all, we’re in talks with Nicky to do something together,” Firme’s frontman Eduin says.

Grupo Firme spent their first big check on …

While some shared that with their first check they threw wild parties, bought a motorcycle or took their significant other shopping, Eduin said, “a lot of people laugh at me but with the first paycheck, I bought equipment for the band. I invested in us.”

A Grupo Firme series on the way?

When Nicky Jam asked Firme if they were planning on starring in a film, Eduin shared that there are planning to a produce a candid series with documented footage from their soldo-out stadium tour in the U.S.

What it felt like to sing in front of 300,000 people in Mexico City’s Zocalo

“We never dreamed of doing something this big,” Eduin said. “I remember we used to hope one day we could fill Las Pulgas, a nightclub in Tijuana where we’re from, but never that something like this could happen. Our manager and my partner, Isael Gutiérrez, has many crazy ideas and they’ve worked.”

Craziest anecdote

During trip to Las Vegas where Eduin went to support his friend and championship-winning boxer, Canelo Álvarez, he felt he was in an episode of The Walking Dead while he was visiting a casino. “We were on our way to an after part but because we got there early, we started playing cards. Then someone I know offered me a gummy, and I don’t smoke, I only drink, but when I took that gummy, I got really high. I started picturing things like that 100 people were chasing me and then I just started running away. Safe to say, I never made it to the after party.”