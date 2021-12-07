Grupo Firme & Maluma Hit Up a Ranch & Take Shots In ‘Cada Quien’ Video: Watch

Like most Grupo Firme music videos, their new one titled “Cada Quien” with Maluma is giving us major FOMO.

The supergroup dropped their latest song Tuesday (Dec. 7) and teamed up with the Colombian star, marking the first time the norteño/banda group collaborated with an urbano artist.

“Cada Quien” is an unapologetic track where each artist chants about living life on their own terms and sends a message to all of those people who like to criticize and judge others: “To each his or her own!”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Grupo Firme Maluma See latest videos, charts and news

In the music video, filmed in Medellín, Colombia and presented by Music VIP Entertainment, Maluma and Grupo Firme are seen in a ranch while they sing and take shots straight from the bottle.

Firme’s Jhonny Caz told Billboard about how the collab came about, and how they didn’t think twice about the opportunity.

“We got a video from Maluma saying hello and asking when we’d work together. I mean, how could we say no to Maluma. We were thrilled and started coordinating everything. It all came together in a matter of days,” he said.

“Yes, we are collaborating outside of our style. We also recorded songs with Reik and Río Roma, but I’m always scared to go into another genre,” the group’s frontman Eduin Caz added. “I’m scared of losing our core fan base. That’s why sometimes I go onstage wearing an urbano outfit with sneakers, and other times, I’m wearing boots and a tejana [cowboy hat] so I can make everyone happy and they don’t get caught off guard when we sing with an urban artist. We’ve been very careful with those types of collaborations, and I trust in Isael (Firme’s manager) that we’re doing the right thing.”

Watch the music video for “Cada Quien” below.