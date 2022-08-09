Grupo Firme Set for Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami

Grupo Firme is confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum. The regional Mexican supergroup will be participating in one of the various superstar panels taking place during the week in Miami.

Founded by Caz in Tijuana, Mexico, in 2013, the group — which straddles the genres of banda and norteño — is comprised of Eduin’s brother Jhonny Caz, Abraham Hernández, Joaquín Ruiz, Christian Gutiérrez, José Rubio and Dylan Camacho. Touring titans, in 2021, the band secured a historic booking at Los Angeles’ 20,000-capacity Staples Center as the first Latin act to perform the most shows in a single calendar year at the venue with seven sold-out concerts this summer. (The only other artist who has done more in one year is Adele, with eight performances in 2016.)

Firme joins the already announced star-studded lineup that includes Romeo Santos, Camilo, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Luis R. Conriquez, Ovy on the Drums, Kunno, and The Rivera Family. More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Additionally, Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week, and hits select stores nationwide and online on Sept. 15.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2021 edition that featured Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, as well as show-stopping performances by Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha, the event returns, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.