Grupo Firme Perform Their Hits ‘Ya Superame’ & ‘Me Gustas’ at 2021 Latin Grammys

Grupo Firme took center stage at the 2021 Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 18) to perform two of their biggest hits.

Wearing different outfits that best represent their styles, the six-member group first performed their ballad “Me Gustas” before pumping up the crowd with their viral hit “Ya Superame.” “What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand? The n or the o,” the crowd chanted along.

At the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony earlier in the day, the Regional Mexican phenomenon won their first-ever Latin Grammy for best banda album with their set Nos Divertimos Logrando lo Imposible. Firme was up against Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Banda Los Recoditos, Banda Los Sebastianes and Joss Favela.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera, and Roselyn Sánchez, the 22nd annual Latin Grammys Awards includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.