Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz Explains Why He Was Hospitalized in Mexico: Watch

Eduin Caz was rushed to a hospital in Mexico over the weekend due to a chronic condition. The artist was taken to the emergency room after a Grupo Firme concert that took place Saturday (May 7) in Mexico City’s Foro Sol.

After “erroneous information” leaked about him “suffering a heart attack” or “overdosing,” Caz — lead vocalist of Grupo Firme — took to an Instagram Live on Sunday to put rumors to rest and explain why he was hospitalized.

During a nearly 10-minute video, Caz assured fans that he doesn’t do drugs and he only likes to drink alcohol, which is why he went to the hospital in the first place. He explained that he got really drunk during two back-to-back shows, and ate a lot of food afterward, which affected a chronic hernia condition he has.

“Those who are my real fans know I have a chronic hernia and I was told I shouldn’t be drinking. That day [on Friday], I totally forgot,” he said. “My stomach was burning. I woke up Saturday with stomach pain and diarrhea and took some meds. I also drank that day, but now, with medicine in my system.”

That same night, he decided to invite his special guests — including Colombian singer Pipe Bueno — to continue celebrating in his hotel room, but plans were soon canceled when he felt a pain in his chest and back.

“I felt my entire body hot as if they put fire on my back. I couldn’t hold the pain and I fainted,” he said. “That’s when the ambulance arrived and took me to a local clinic. They gave me pain meds and my specialist explained to me that it was due to heartburn. My vocal cords burned, and my chest and back felt on fire.”

On the same Instagram Live, Caz expressed how he has to focus on his health and begin his exercise and dieting plan from scratch. He concluded, “I just wanted to make this video to let my fans know I’m fine and not to believe everything you read.”