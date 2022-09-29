Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’

Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29).

The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort. Becky G, who was in attendance, couldn’t help but stand up and start dancing to the beat.

Camilo and Firme both were also part of Billboard Latin Music Week, where Firme lead singer Eduin Caz joined Camilo for his Superstar Q&A, along with songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera. “I just was dying to do something with him,” Caz said about Camilo during the interview. “If the harmony is good, it’s gonna be a straight hit here or in China — wherever it has to go.”

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center, are broadcasting live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam, among many others.