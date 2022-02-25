Grupo Firme Confirms a Camilo Collaboration Is Coming: Watch

Grupo Firme attend Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami.

Grupo Firme and Camilo had a successful night Thursday (Feb. 24), with each act taking three awards at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro.

Regional Mexican group of the year and pop solo artist of the year, respectively, Firme and Camilo were spotted hanging out at a recording studio earlier this week. At the magenta carpet, Grupo Firme spilled some details to Billboard.

“I don’t know if I can say much, but we made a really good collaboration,” vocalist Eduin Caz said, adding that Edgar Barrera composed the song. “The song came out great, but soon we’ll reveal more information and when it’s coming.”

Backstage at the media center, Camilo admitted to being a faithful Grupo Firme fan and always listening to their music at home.

“Them, and El Fantasma, is what I mostly listen to,” he said. “I had a lot of desire to work with them. The energy at the studio is mutual, and we always have a good time. I love what they represent.”

Camilo also won pop/ballad song of the year for “Amen” alongside Ricardo Montaner, Mau Y Ricky, and Evaluna Montaner, and tropical song of the year for his El Alfa-assisted bachata “Bebe.” Firme also nabbed banda song of the year (group or duo) for their Lenin Ramirez-assisted “El Toxico,” and regional Mexican album of the year for Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible.

Watch the full interview below: