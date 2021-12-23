Greeicy & Mike Bahia Are Expecting Their First Baby: Watch the Sweet Video Reveal

Congratulations are in order for Greeicy and Mike Bahia, who revealed that they are expecting their first baby together.

The Colombian power couple shared the exciting news on Thursday morning (Dec. 23) through a new collaboration called “Att: Amor.” “Whenever there’s love, we’ll be witnesses of the most beautiful creation,” the heartfelt chorus says.

In the music video, we see Mike rushing to make his way home just in time for the holidays, where Greeicy later receives him with arms wide open. Towards the ending of the clip, the camera pans down to reveal the singer’s baby bump and finalizes with a lullaby sounding in the background.

“This represents an opportunity to learn, grow, transcend and become children again,” Greeicy expressed in an official statement. “Every time we see children and parents, we realize how rich the experience of being a parent will be because children come to remind you of what it is to be a child.”

Additionally, the couple revealed that they will be going on tour together with a set of confirmed dates starting in spring 2022 in Colombia.

The exciting baby news comes just two months after Bahia proposed marriage to Greeicy during Alejandro Sanz’s concert in Miami on Oct. 16. While she was onstage singing her duet with the Spanish singer, Bahia pretended to be one of the guitar players but later revealed his identity as he knelt down on one knee behind Greeicy. They sealed the deal with a beautiful ring decorated with red and blue stones.

Watch the couple’s new “Att: Amor” video below.