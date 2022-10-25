Greeicy & Mike Bahia Announce First-Ever Amantes U.S. Tour Dates: Exclusive

Colombian power couple Greeicy and Mike Bahia are bringing their successful Amantes Tour to the U.S. for the first time, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

The 2023 North American leg of the tour, which follows its successful trek across Latin America in 2018 and 2019, marks Greeicy’s return to the stage after giving birth to her first child, KAI, in April 2022. If the official poster is any indication, the couple also plans on taking their son on tour with them.

In addition to each artist performing their biggest hits, they will also join forces to sing their beloved collaborations, including “Att: Amor,” “Esta Noche,” and “Amantes,” to name a few.

Presented by Loud and Live, Greeicy and Bahia — who have been in a relationship since 2010 — will visit eight cities in the U.S., kicking off on Feb. 23 at the Colden Auditorium in New York, and wrapping on March 5 at The Novo in Los Angeles. The couple will also visit select cities including Miami and Houston. Prior to visiting the U.S., the tour will make stops in countries such as Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, and Venezuela, among others.

Tickets for the Amantes U.S. Tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 28, via Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets for American Express cardholders are available now, and pre-sale to the artists’ fan clubs will be available on Thursday, Oct. 27.

See the tour dates below: