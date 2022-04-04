Juanes, Ruben Blades & More Latin Artists React to Their 2022 Grammys Wins

Juanes poses in the press room during The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, 2021 in Las Vegas.

A handful of Latin artists swept a golden gramophone at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night (April 3), including Bad Bunny for best música urbana album with El Ultimo Tour del Mundo.

This is also the first time Latin urban has its own category, as in previous years it was lumped with Latin pop. Bunny, who won a Grammy for YHLQMDLG at the 2021 awards and was present to receive it, was not at the 2022 ceremony as he was finalizing his U.S. tour in Miami.

Related J Balvin Delivers an Electrifying Medley With Maria Becerra at 2022 Grammys

His colleague and fellow nominee, J Balvin, on the other hand, arrived to perform a medley of “Que Mas Pues?” with Maria Becerra and his Billboard EDM hit “In Da Ghetto.” Other Latin nominees who said “presente” at the awards were Kali Uchis, Mon Laferte, Aymee Nuviola, and Tony Succar.

After winning best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) posthumously for A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernandez’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the artist and thanked the Recording Academy, along with the night’s hashtag.

None of the night’s other Latin winners were on-site but did share their reactions on social media, including Juanes and Alex Cuba with heartfelt videos. Watch the reactions below.

Juanes

Winner of best Latin rock or alternative album for Origen

“We won the anglo Grammy with ‘Origen!!!’ What an immense excitement,” he shared on Instagram. “Thank you to the Recording Academy for this big recognition, Sebastian Krys and all the musicians for accompanying me in this creation, to Refa Restrepo and my team at Universal Music. A special recognition to all my colleagues who were nominated in this category and deserved the award just like I did.”

Ruben Blades

Winner of best tropical Latin album for Salswing! With Roberto Delago & Orquesta

“We want to thank the Recording Academy for this new distinction that we receive on behalf of Panama and our music sector,” he said, taking the time to invite his fans to his concert in Puerto Rico next month. “We will celebrate in a big way at @coliseopr Puerto Rico, next May 14th.”

Alex Cuba

Winner of best Latin pop album for Mendó

“I can’t believe I just won a Grammy,” the Cuban artist said, sharing that he received the news from his publicist in the middle of a snowstorm. “Thank you to all my fans, all the musicians, and colleagues who have always supported me, and to those people who give me hope by telling me that they like my music…I want to dedicate this victory to all of those independent musicians. Hopefully, my music, my presence, and my career will continue to inspire you.”

Eliane Elias

Winner of best Latin jazz album for Mirror Mirror with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

“I am thrilled to receive the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album of the Year,” the musician wrote. “The duets with Chucho Valdes and Chick Corea have a very special meaning to me and I share this honor with them. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of ‘Mirror Mirror’ and to all voting members of the Recording Academy. I am truly honored and grateful.”