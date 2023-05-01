Goyo Talks Importance of Using Her Platform to ‘Spread the Word’ on Social Justice Issues

Just days before receiving the Agent of Change Award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music gala, taking place May 6 in Miami, Billboard set down with Goyo for a candid interview.

The fireside chat touched on Goyo’s efforts to raise awareness about societal issues and why women are still missing out on opportunities in Latin music. But before Billboard‘s Leila Cobo and Goyo got deep and candid in the conversation, the Colombian singer-songwriter expressed gratitude for being named Latin Women in Music’s Agent of Change. “I feel very excited to be honored with this award. It’s pure motivation to continue moving forward,” she says.

About the status of women in Latin music, Goyo says, “I think there is always a world of opportunities. There’s a lot of people working to make it happen. We’re increasingly more conscious about that. Without taking genre into consideration, everyone is more conscious about that and many things can be done without fear or taboos.”

Goyo’s music aims to uplift Afro-Latino/as, who for decades have been under- and misrepresented both in her native Colombia and the world. She’s known for lending her vocals to socially conscious hip-hop fusion collective ChocQuibTown. Now, as a solo artist, she continues to elevate Afro-Latin women.

“I always say, we have to admire our differences and identify what the sentiment is when I choose an artist or a musical style I choose to collaborate with,” Goyo tells Cobo. “What’s behind my choices. It shouldn’t be just to follow a trend but be intentional.”

Catch Goyo and other honorees, such as Shakira, Thalía and Ana Gabriel, at the first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music gala taking place Saturday, at the Watsco Center in Miami. The two-hour show will air exclusively on Telemundo Sunday, May 7 at 9pm ET.

A first of its kind for Latin music, Mujeres Latinas en la Música celebrates Latin women artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry

Tickets to Billboard’s Latin Women In Music can be purchased here.