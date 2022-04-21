Goyo Stuns With Electric Performance of ‘Otra Noche’ at the 2022 Latin AMAs

ChocQuibTown‘s Goyo took center stage at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21) where she injected new life into Joe Arroyo’s salsa anthem “La Noche” with her own version titled “Otra Noche.”

With a troupe of dancers in tow, Goyo’s electric neon set got everyone on their feet dancing along to the uptempo track. “Arriba Colombia!” she proudly said at the end of her performance. Her new take on “La Noche” is included in her new album and HBO documentary En Letra de Otro, where she reimagines other classics such as Shakira‘s “Antologia,” Tego Calderón‘s “Pa’ Que Retozen” and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong‘s “Summertime.”

“The creative process for this project was easy in a sense — because I just had to revisit my roots and remember those days when I used to stay up to watch Shakira videos,” she previously told Billboard. “Or during the pandemic, my vocal coach asked me to sing ‘Summertime,’ and it really had a huge impact on me — because it was around the time when George Floyd was killed,” Goyo explains. “Recording this album pretty much trained me, and gave me an idea of what working alone would be like.”

Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuentes, the 2022 Latin AMAs – live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas – will feature performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Prince Royce, Los Ángeles Azules and Gloria Trevi, among others.

Additionally, tonight the awards show that will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, will honor Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio with the legend award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal with the extraordinary evolution award.