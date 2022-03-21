Gloria Trevi Announces 2022 Isla Divina US Tour Dates: It’s a ‘Journey of Freedom’

After six sold-out shows at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Gloria Trevi announced Monday (March 21) that she’s bringing her Isla Divina (Divine Island) tour to the U.S.

This marks Trevi’s first tour in three years, following her 2019 Diosa de la Noche, which she was unable to complete due to the global pandemic in 2020. With the return of the live music industry, Trevi promises fans a conceptual tour that’s a “journey of freedom.”

“‘Isla Divina’ is a world where there are no wars, no pandemic, no violence, no protests,” Trevi said during a press conference in Miami. “It’s a world without diseases, where we can laugh and sing, where there is equality. It’s a beautiful world, one that we all dream of and have inside our hearts.”

Produced by Live Nation, Great Talent Entertainment, and Latino Live, the tour has 40 confirmed U.S. dates, kicking off Aug. 13 at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Trevi will then make pitstops in key cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and many more, before wrapping up with two dates in December at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

The more than two-hour show consists of nearly 15 different outfit changes, 25 of Trevi’s biggest hits, a colorful stage setting, dancers, and a world that transforms from an apocalypse into an ideal island.

“I start the tour with an apocalypse, and sing about the things we have lost, the loves we have left behind,” she explained. “In this tour, people cry with me but they also get up and dance!”

Trevi, who’s making the rounds with her flamenco-infused bop “La Recaida,” will release her upcoming studio album in April.

Tickets for “Isla Divina” go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on March 25 via LiveNation.com and ticketera.com (Puerto Rico). Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon on March 22 to 10 p.m. on March 24 with the code DIVINA. Live Nation, venue, and radio pre-sale will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 24.