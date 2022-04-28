5 Essential Tracks on Gloria Trevi’s New ‘Isla Divina’ Album: Editor’s Picks

After releasing a handful of singles over the past three years, Gloria Trevi released her new album, Isla Divina on Thursday (April 28). The 12-track set follows her Diosa de La Noche LP, which peaked at No. 11 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart (dated June 22, 2019).

On Isla Divina — which also gives name to her upcoming world tour set to kick off Aug. 13 in Puerto Rico’s El Coliseo — Trevi stays true to her distinctive pop ballads that thrive on nostalgia. In “Demasiado Fragiles” and “Se Equivocó,” she sings about the fragility of relationships, a resounding theme in her decade-long career.

But fans will be pleasantly surprised to also hear a more experimental side of Trevi, who does’t shy away from dabbling in rhythmic-urban beats, flamenco undertones and EDM, adding a twist to her core pop sound.

Below, the Billboard Latin team recommends five essential tracks on Isla Divina:

“Se Equivocó”

Trevi is not afraid to sing about real-life topics that many of her fans can relate to, and “Se Equivocó” can attest to that. In the rhythmic pop track with Spanish guitar melodies, Trevi sings about a man who was in two relationships but ultimately, after the rumors unfolded, left with one of the women. However, he made the wrong decision. “He made a mistake/he went with the other one, leaving us alone/he went with the bad one, the one who didn’t love him, the one who cheated on him,” she chants in disappointment.

“La Recaida”

This flamenco-inspired pop track is, in true Gloria fashion, about heartbreak and dwelling on a forbidden love. The type of love that is addicting although you know is not good for you but always makes you want to try “one last time.” In addition to its bittersweet lyrics, the captivating Spanish guitars on the track will take you on a roller coaster of emotions.

“Grande” with Monica Naranjo

Marking the first collaboration between two greats, Gloria Trevi and the Spaniard Monica Naranjo, the disco-pop track is a quintessential Trevi song that will elevate you and make anyone feel like you can take on the world. It’s an essential song on the set because it stays true to the Mexican artist’s message: rise from the ashes.

“Matematicas”

In an album where she’s fun and experimental, this is probably the only track that closely resembles Trevi’s rocker essence: fusing rock melodies and hard-thumping drums with somewhat of a marching band in the mix. In “Matematicas,” Trevi cleverly uses math terms to talk about a love that not everyone is a fan of but she’s happy with. “They called me the failure/I didn’t like subtracting and dividing/I liked looking at the stars without counting/The universe opened, and I understood the mathematics of our f***ing love,” she sings. “You and I are a problem for those who don’t understand,” says another part of the song.

“Demasiado Fragiles”

There’s nothing like a good Gloria Trevi pop ballad that allows her powerful vocals to shine. Singing with such pathos, which she is known for, Trevi is convincing and moving in her delivery of this heartbreak track. In this stripped down track, she sings about the fragility of life and relationships. A reminder to protect ourselves and others.