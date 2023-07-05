Here Are Fuerza Regida’s ‘Sabor Fresa’ Lyrics Translated to English

Fuerza Regida is creating a buzz on social media with its latest release “Sabor Fresa,” which translates to “strawberry flavor.”

In the new corrido, the Mexican-American group chants about being a lady’s man and attracting the prettiest girls in town. In the NSFW music video, lead vocalist Jésus Ortiz Paz (JOP) is seen channeling a plastic surgeon who works at day and parties with his clients at night.

To back up the song and video’s concept, JOP even launched a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) giveaway on TikTok, encouraging fans to use the #SaborFresa sound and hashtag to participate.

But beyond its witty lyrics, catchy rhythm and the giveaway, “Sabor Fresa” debuts at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, becoming the group’s highest debut to date, and its third top 10.

Below, check out the full lyrics translated to English:

Waiter, bring champagne

That I want to please the ladies in the back

They already saw me dancing

With the moves I have, I was able to impress them

The girls are quality

With a small waist, they like to dance sexy

The lady kisses and kisses me

Strawberry, strawberry flavor, she wants to get dirty

How do you see it, my comrade

If we go to the pool?

Let them take off their expensive clothes

Confirm it, carnal, we managed to crown

I like to hang out with the crew

Lots of operated, preppy girls

Let them take off their expensive clothes

We don’t quit here, always at war

How is it morning already?

Darn poison, it has me sleepless

An aguachile (Mexican dish) at the port

From Muchacho Alegre, they open for me whenever

I already confessed to the rosary

Mijo, you are great, walk without fear

Don’t get wavy on me

Because I don’t think about it nor does my finger tremble

How do you see it, my comrade

If we go to the pool?

Let them take off their expensive clothes

Confirm it, carnal, we managed to crown

I like to hang out with the crew

Lots of operated, preppy girls

Let them take off their expensive clothes

We don’t quit here, always at war

And here are the original Spanish lyrics: