Here Are Fuerza Regida’s ‘Sabor Fresa’ Lyrics Translated to English

Fuerza Regida is creating a buzz on social media with its latest release “Sabor Fresa,” which translates to “strawberry flavor.”
In the new corrido, the Mexican-American group chants about being a lady’s man and attracting the prettiest girls in town. In the NSFW music video, lead vocalist Jésus Ortiz Paz (JOP) is seen channeling a plastic surgeon who works at day and parties with his clients at night.
To back up the song and video’s concept, JOP even launched a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) giveaway on TikTok, encouraging fans to use the #SaborFresa sound and hashtag to participate.
But beyond its witty lyrics, catchy rhythm and the giveaway, “Sabor Fresa” debuts at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, becoming the group’s highest debut to date, and its third top 10.
Below, check out the full lyrics translated to English:
Waiter, bring champagne
That I want to please the ladies in the back
They already saw me dancing
With the moves I have, I was able to impress them
The girls are quality
With a small waist, they like to dance sexy
The lady kisses and kisses me
Strawberry, strawberry flavor, she wants to get dirty
How do you see it, my comrade
If we go to the pool?
Let them take off their expensive clothes
Confirm it, carnal, we managed to crown
I like to hang out with the crew
Lots of operated, preppy girls
Let them take off their expensive clothes
We don’t quit here, always at war
How is it morning already?
Darn poison, it has me sleepless
An aguachile (Mexican dish) at the port
From Muchacho Alegre, they open for me whenever
I already confessed to the rosary
Mijo, you are great, walk without fear
Don’t get wavy on me
Because I don’t think about it nor does my finger tremble
How do you see it, my comrade
If we go to the pool?
Let them take off their expensive clothes
Confirm it, carnal, we managed to crown
I like to hang out with the crew
Lots of operated, preppy girls
Let them take off their expensive clothes
We don’t quit here, always at war
And here are the original Spanish lyrics:
Que quiero complacer las babies de atrás
Ya me vieron al bailar
Con el paso que cargo logré apantallar
Las morras de calidad
Con una cinturita, les gusta perrear
La niña me besa y besa
Fresa, sabor fresa, quiere bellaquear
¿Cómo la ve, mi camarada
Si nos vamos pa’ la albercada?
Que se quiten la ropa cara
Afírmale, carnal, logramos coronar
Me gusta andar con la plebada
Puras fresitas operadas
Que se quiten la ropa cara
Aquí no le bajamos, siempre beliqueando
Otro pedo
Como siempre viejo
Fuerza Regida
¿Cómo que va amaneciendo?
Bendito veneno, me tiene sin sueño
Un aguachile en el puerto
De El Muchacho Alegre, me abren cuando quiero
Ya me confesé el rosario
Mijo, tú eres grande, camina sin miedo
No se me pongan ondeados
Porque no la pienso ni me tiembla el dedo
¿Cómo la ve, mi camarada
Si nos vamos pa’ la albercada?
Que se quiten la ropa cara
Afírmale, carnal, logramos coronar
Me gusta andar con la plebada
Puras fresitas operadas
Que se quiten la ropa cara
Aquí no le bajamos, siempre beliqueando
Ahuevo viejo
Fui, soy, y seguiré
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Angel Ureta, Daniel Gutierrez, Diego Millan, Jesus Ortiz Paz, Jonathan Caro, Miguel Armenta