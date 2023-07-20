Fuerza Regida Rock Premios Juventud 2023 With Invigorating Single ‘Sabor Fresa’

Like the commanding bad boys of corridos they are, Fuerza Regida arrived to Premios Juventud performing their newest hit single “Sabor Fresa” to whiling effects. Powered by tubas and powerful vocals, frontman JOP sported a white get-up and matching sunglasses to boot. “Me gusta la plebada, con fresitas operadas,” he shouts.

With “Sabor Fresa,” the San Bernardino band captured their highest debut on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, debuting at No. 3. It currently sits at No. 5. On a global scale, the song ranks at No. 35 on the Billboard Global 200.

They also graced the June issue of Billboard Español. Frontman JOP previously said: “[The fans] all need to be lit. If they’re not lit, I got to get them lit — and make sure they’re all singing each song. If they’re not singing it, I got to figure it out and change that. They go to turn up, not to be bored. I love drinking too much on tour.”

The five-piece band is currently on a national tour Otra Peda. Last weekend, they sold out the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and got in into trouble with the law, like classic but modern day rock stars.

Premios Juventud celebrates its 20th anniversary from the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically).

Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs debuts 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others. The ceremony is televised by Univision.

This year, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees that include Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.