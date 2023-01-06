Here Are the Lyrics to Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera’s ‘Bebe Dame,’ Translated to English

Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera kick off the year with the greatest gainer on the Hot Latin Songs chart, jumping 19-5 this week. The viral track, released Dec. 16, also debuted No. 91 in the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Regida’s first-ever entry on the all-genre chart and Frontera’s third title on the tally.
Produced by Fuerza Regida’s frontman Jesus Ortiz Paz and co-written by Paz alongside Latin Grammy-winning produced Edgar Barrera, “Bebe Dame” is a romantic cumbia-grupera song about an unforgettably special person.
Below, read the complete lyrics translated to English:
I’ve been thinking about the two of us
If we can fix the situation
Our thing is a war in love
Defending what my heart desires
I want to eat you every day
I fell in love with what you said
Being with you again is my fantasy
Baby, what I ask of you, come, give me
What I want of you
I don’t want another day to go by
And I don’t see you at dawn
Baby, what I ask of you, come, give me
What I want of you
I don’t want another day to go by
And I don’t see you at dawn
I have a thousand plans
Proposals to love
You and me in solitude
I wrote you a poem
To make you fall in love
I only want to love you
I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come
I do it differently
I’ll wait for you here, just come, come, come
I can’t get you out of my mind
I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come
I know how to love you
Tell me yes, tell me yes
I’m going to have you