Here Are the Lyrics to Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera’s ‘Bebe Dame,’ Translated to English

See the "Bebe Dame" lyrics translated to English.

Fuerza Regida
Fuerza Regida seen onstage during the Season 25 Finale of Estrella TV's Flagship Talent Competition Series "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" on Nov. 24, 2021 in Burbank, Calif. JC Olivera/GI for Estrella Media

Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera kick off the year with the greatest gainer on the Hot Latin Songs chart, jumping 19-5 this week. The viral track, released Dec. 16, also debuted No. 91 in the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Regida’s first-ever entry on the all-genre chart and Frontera’s third title on the tally.

Produced by Fuerza Regida’s frontman Jesus Ortiz Paz and co-written by Paz alongside Latin Grammy-winning produced Edgar Barrera, “Bebe Dame” is a romantic cumbia-grupera song about an unforgettably special person.

Below, read the complete lyrics translated to English:

I’ve been thinking about the two of us
If we can fix the situation
Our thing is a war in love
Defending what my heart desires

I want to eat you every day
I fell in love with what you said
Being with you again is my fantasy
Baby, what I ask of you, come, give me
What I want of you
I don’t want another day to go by
And I don’t see you at dawn
Baby, what I ask of you, come, give me
What I want of you
I don’t want another day to go by
And I don’t see you at dawn

I have a thousand plans
Proposals to love
You and me in solitude

I wrote you a poem
To make you fall in love
I only want to love you
I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come
I do it differently 
I’ll wait for you here, just come, come, come
I can’t get you out of my mind

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come
I know how to love you
Tell me yes, tell me yes
I’m going to have you

