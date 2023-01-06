Here Are the Lyrics to Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera’s ‘Bebe Dame,’ Translated to English

Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera kick off the year with the greatest gainer on the Hot Latin Songs chart, jumping 19-5 this week. The viral track, released Dec. 16, also debuted No. 91 in the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Regida’s first-ever entry on the all-genre chart and Frontera’s third title on the tally.

Produced by Fuerza Regida’s frontman Jesus Ortiz Paz and co-written by Paz alongside Latin Grammy-winning produced Edgar Barrera, “Bebe Dame” is a romantic cumbia-grupera song about an unforgettably special person.

Below, read the complete lyrics translated to English:

I’ve been thinking about the two of us

If we can fix the situation

Our thing is a war in love

Defending what my heart desires

I want to eat you every day

I fell in love with what you said

Being with you again is my fantasy

Baby, what I ask of you, come, give me

What I want of you

I don’t want another day to go by

And I don’t see you at dawn

Baby, what I ask of you, come, give me

What I want of you

I don’t want another day to go by

And I don’t see you at dawn

I have a thousand plans

Proposals to love

You and me in solitude

I wrote you a poem

To make you fall in love

I only want to love you

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I do it differently

I’ll wait for you here, just come, come, come

I can’t get you out of my mind

I’m waiting for you here, just come, come, come

I know how to love you

Tell me yes, tell me yes

I’m going to have you