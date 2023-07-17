Fuerza Regida Detained & Released by LAPD After Show at BMO Stadium

Fuerza Regida performed at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Saturday (July 15). But after taking the stage in front of thousands of people, the group was detained by the LAPD, according to their lawyer and labels.

“After finishing their successful and historic performance at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, in front of more than 23,000 people and heading to a party to celebrate with their fans, the group Fuerza Regida along with Chino Pacas and Calle 24, were detained [early Sunday morning] at approximately 12:45 a.m. by the Los Angeles Hollywood Police, for about two hours,” said Rancho Humilde (the band’s label), StreetMob Records (frontman JOP’s label) and Fuerza Regida’s lawyer Walter Mosley in a joint statement to Billboard. “Around 2:15 a.m. all of them were released and no charges were filed against them.”

The LAPD declined to confirm the identities of those detained and not booked when Billboard reached out. However, law enforcement did tell Billboard that officers were conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. the area near Hawthorn Avenue and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood when they discovered one of the men in the procession had a concealed weapon. That man has been arrested and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

“LAPD officers were trying to control traffic between Hawthorn and La Brea avenues in Hollywood in the early morning hours Sunday when they observed an individual with a gun in one of the cars they’d stopped, causing the officers to draw their weapons,” The Los Angeles Times also reported.

Founder/CEO Jimmy Humilde of Rancho Humilde wrote about the incident on Instagram.

“What an incredible night, and the people want to make the news bad instead of good,” he posted. “Why don’t they talk about the sold out instead of the incident (which luckily nothing happened at all).”

Fuerza Regida — one of the leaders of the rising Mexican music scene — graced the June 2023 cover of Billboard Español. The Mexican-American hitmakers have placed five songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Dame Bebe” with Grupo Frontera, “Ch y La Pizza” with Natanael Cano, “Igualito a Mi Apá” with Peso Plum and their latest, “TQM” and “Sabor Freza” on their own.

With reporting by Griselda Flores.